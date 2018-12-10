Digital Trends
Breathe easy, stay warm with Amazon’s one-day deal on a Dyson air purifier fan

Ehab Zahriyeh
breathe easy stay warm with amazons one day deal on a dyson air purifier fan pure hot cool link hp02

For years, Dyson has been a leader in bringing consumers the latest in heating, cooling, and air purification. Its Pure Hot + Cool Link HP02 does all three — and for today only, it’s on sale at Amazon for only $359. That’s $241 off the suggested retail price, or 40 percent off. 

The fan has a powerful HEPA filter, which Dyson says removes 99.7 perecent of all harmful air particles. This includes those released from home furnishings and carpets, like formaldehyde and other volatile organic compounds. It also works on carbon and coal dust from fireplaces, as well as dander from pets and pollen from plants.

The triple-function fan is Wi-Fi-enabled, allowing you to monitor your air quality through the Dyson Link Apple iOS or Android smartphone apps. The app sends real-time reports so you’ll always know what your lungs are breathing in, and even gives you the ability to control the fan when you’re away. The machine also works with voice command smart speakers like an Amazon Echo or Google Home. Other features include 10 different airflow settings, auto mode, sleep timer, and nighttime mode.

The fan comes in a sharp white and silver color, and is bladeless, giving it a modern aesthetic. More importantly, no blades means it’s safe around small children. 

This purchase will allow you to breathe easy and stay warm for the rest of the winter, while still being relevant in the summer months. It can also be a great gift for the holidays. Buy it now and Amazon guarantees to ship it in time for Christmas. Amazon Prime members can get it in just two days with free shipping.

Read more about the Dyson Pure Hot + Cool Link here.

