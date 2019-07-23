Deals

Upgrade your kitchen with the Breville Smart Grill during Amazon’s 20% sale

Kaitlyn Gilles
By
breville bgv820xl amazon deal

Grilling doesn’t have to be a long, tedious process with indoor grills posing as a simpler and safer alternative to traditional outdoor grills. Now, nothing can come in between you and your craving for grilled food — not the weather, the mess, the limited space, and maybe not even the price. Amazon sears a hot deal on the Breville Smart Grill BGV820XL that brings its list price of $300 down to just $240.

The Breville Smart Grill is constructed with brushed stainless steel and cast aluminum non-stick plates. Its clamshell design allows you to open the grill completely for barbeque mode or fold it down for panini mode. With two types of griddles readily accessible, this indoor grill gives you a bang for your buck as it provides more cooking versatility. The ribbed plates are ideal for meat and vegetables while the flat side lets you flip some pancakes or some eggs. If you want the aesthetic of those grill marks, simply turn the meat to either side halfway into the process for an even cook.

The smart grill is equipped with 1,800-watt heating elements that are embedded into the grills plates and element IQ technology. The combination of these two features lessens the probability of heat loss as it is immediately detected and regained. Two separate dials are provided for time and temperature. Once the cooking time is set, you can rely on the grill to alert you as soon as it is done. As for temperature, heat ranges from 320 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is controlled through three variable modes for low, panini, and sear. Both time and temperature are displayed onto the backlit LCD screen that illuminates blue when the grill is not hot and orange when cooking.

Six height settings are applicable to panini mode. This option lets you adjust the distance between the top plate from the bottom plate according to the thickness of the food you’d want to press. The plates are removable and interchangeable to suit your cooking technique as well as facilitate a hassle-free clean, as it is dishwasher safe. Furthermore, these plates can be tilted through the base so that the excess fat goes directly into the removable drip tray.

The Breville Smart Grill BGV820XL would make a great addition to any kitchen and the 4.4-star rating on Amazon surely backs it up. Take advantage of the 20% price cut on Amazon and enjoy grilled food throughout the year.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on other indoor grills, air fryers, and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Here are 20 portable tech gadgets you'll want to use every day
Up Next

Love your dogs from afar with the Petcube Bites camera, now 60% off on Amazon
nest energy star learning thermostat thumb 243
Deals

Amazon drops deals on Nest, Honeywell, and Emerson smart thermostats for summer

Amazon currently drops the price of Alexa-enabled smart thermostats by up to 33% so this may be the chance you’ve been waiting for. Check it out here as we've listed them all for you.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
char broil performance gas grills walmart price drop 4 burner grill cart design
Deals

Walmart drops hot discounts on Char-Broil Performance gas grills

Get fired up for summer grilling as Walmart drops up to 27% off Char-Broil Performance gas grills. These grills are available in styles and sizes to fit your budget. Check it out here and choose from a cart or cabinet design.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
george foreman grills walmart deals electric grill gfo240gm
Deals

Walmart drops prices of these George Foreman grills by up to 44%

Walmart launched its own summer sale event and dropped scorching hot discounts on numerous George Foreman electric grills. Enjoy grilling throughout the year by taking advantage of these sweet discounts.
Posted By Erica Katherina
best indoor grills philips hd637194 mem 3
Deals

Grill with Philips’ smokeless indoor grill, now 48% off after Prime Day

Fact: Americans love grilled food. If you have one, the problem is the smoke, which your neighbors may not like. The solution is a smokeless indoor grill, like the Philips Avance Indoor Grill. Get it post-Prime Day at 48% off for only $150.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
vizio launch d series 4k ultra hd tv 750 0013
Deals

You won’t want to miss this incredible deal on a 65-inch Vizio 4K TV

You don't have to spend big to place a sizable 4K TV at the center of your home entertainment setup. Just take this 65-inch Vizio D-Series, for example. It's a versatile, feature-rich 4K television that's on sale right now for $450.
Posted By Josh Levenson
lenovo flex 14 laptop amazon deal 2 in 1 convertible touchscreen
Deals

Need a laptop for work and play? The Lenovo Flex 14 is now only $529 on Amazon

Looking for a laptop that will meet your productivity, entertainment, and creativity needs? Check out the Lenovo Flex 14 2-in-1 Convertible Touchscreen Laptop. Normally $650, Amazon has slashed its price down to $529.
Posted By Erica Katherina
Apple Watch Series 4 Review
Deals

The Apple Watch Series 4 receives a rare discount on Amazon

Last year saw the release of the awesome Apple Watch Series 4, and although deals on these have been fleeting, Amazon has both the 40mm and 44mm models on sale right now. If you missed the Prime Day deals, then check these out.
Posted By Lucas Coll
fortnite dell g3
Deals

Get back-to-school bargains on Dell gaming laptops, now $200 off at Best Buy

Ahead of back to school season, Dell has knocked $200 off of its G5 15 and G7 17 gaming laptops. The faithful Nintendo 64 will always remain a classic college gaming system, but these Dell deals are still worth gamers' attention.
Posted By William Hank
panasonic lumix g7 adds new 4k modes for never missing that shot 11
Deals

Capture summer memories with the Panasonic Lumix G7, now only $498

From capturing still shots and night-time photos to recording fast-paced action, you can never go wrong with the Panasonic Lumix G7 4K Mirrorless Camera. Order yours today on Amazon for only $498.
Posted By Erica Katherina
dash rapid cold brew system coffee 4
Deals

Prefer iced over hot coffee? Amazon cuts 62% off of this Dash cold brew system

Cold brew coffee is made by steeping the grounds in water overnight, for a smoother taste. With the Dash Rapid Cold Brew System, you can make a whole pot in five minutes, now only $49 from Amazon.
Posted By Drake Hawkins
ipad pro 10 5 inch rose gold at walmart
Deals

Walmart chops $175 off the 2017 10.5-inch, 64GB iPad Pro

Discounts on Apple products are hard to come by, even when it involves prior generation products. However, we've spotted a sale on 2017 iPad Pro tablet at Walmart, with some colors as much as $175 off retail.
Posted By Ed Oswald
canon pixma wireless printers walmart price cut printer lifestyle
Deals

Walmart cuts up to 53% off price of these Canon all-in-one wireless printers

Perfect for your kids' school printing needs, Walmart has hacked the price of Canon PIXMA Wireless Printers by up to 53%. This is your best chance to get one and secure your child an essential tool for their studies.
Posted By Jufer Cooper
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 2.0
Deals

The Momentum 2.0 headphones get a 52% price cut on Amazon

Amazon shaved off $260 off the Sennheiser Momentum 2.0 headphones’ original price of $500, bringing the cost down to $240. Since there are only a few units left, you should act quickly.
Posted By Timothy Taylor
la gourmet six quart digital air fryer walmart deal 6 and convection oven white
Deals

Walmart cooks up a sweet air fryer deal, grab one now for only $39

Let someone going away for college know you care about their well-being by giving them an air fryer. The La Gourmet Six-Quart Digital Air Fryer and Convection Oven is on sale on Walmart. Get one today in white or charcoal for $39.
Posted By Drake Hawkins