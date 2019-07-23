Upgrade your kitchen with the Breville Smart Grill during Amazon’s 20% sale

Share

Grilling doesn’t have to be a long, tedious process with indoor grills posing as a simpler and safer alternative to traditional outdoor grills. Now, nothing can come in between you and your craving for grilled food — not the weather, the mess, the limited space, and maybe not even the price. Amazon sears a hot deal on the Breville Smart Grill BGV820XL that brings its list price of $300 down to just $240.

The Breville Smart Grill is constructed with brushed stainless steel and cast aluminum non-stick plates. Its clamshell design allows you to open the grill completely for barbeque mode or fold it down for panini mode. With two types of griddles readily accessible, this indoor grill gives you a bang for your buck as it provides more cooking versatility. The ribbed plates are ideal for meat and vegetables while the flat side lets you flip some pancakes or some eggs. If you want the aesthetic of those grill marks, simply turn the meat to either side halfway into the process for an even cook.

The smart grill is equipped with 1,800-watt heating elements that are embedded into the grills plates and element IQ technology. The combination of these two features lessens the probability of heat loss as it is immediately detected and regained. Two separate dials are provided for time and temperature. Once the cooking time is set, you can rely on the grill to alert you as soon as it is done. As for temperature, heat ranges from 320 to 450 degrees Fahrenheit and is controlled through three variable modes for low, panini, and sear. Both time and temperature are displayed onto the backlit LCD screen that illuminates blue when the grill is not hot and orange when cooking.

Six height settings are applicable to panini mode. This option lets you adjust the distance between the top plate from the bottom plate according to the thickness of the food you’d want to press. The plates are removable and interchangeable to suit your cooking technique as well as facilitate a hassle-free clean, as it is dishwasher safe. Furthermore, these plates can be tilted through the base so that the excess fat goes directly into the removable drip tray.

The Breville Smart Grill BGV820XL would make a great addition to any kitchen and the 4.4-star rating on Amazon surely backs it up. Take advantage of the 20% price cut on Amazon and enjoy grilled food throughout the year.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



