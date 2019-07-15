Share

Toaster ovens have been in our kitchens for a long time and nowadays, they do more than just brown bread. From reheating food to baking small batches of pastries and/or savory meals, this handy kitchen device just keeps getting better. With Prime Day ringing in bargains for all your smart home devices, you can get Breville’a Compact Smart Oven (BOV650XL) for 28% less than its usual price of $180 on Amazon. Just be sure to hold up your end of the deal while the offer stands till 3:30 p.m. on July 15.

At a discounted price of $130, Breville’s Compact Smart Oven has got quite a few tricks up its sleeve that makes it a worthy upgrade from any typical toaster oven. After all, it is called “smart” for a reason. The backlit LCD screen calculates the appropriate cooking time and temperature for you. Moreover, it illuminates orange during preheating and cooking and turns blue once the cycle is complete. With eight cooking functions available for toast, bagel, bake, roast, broil, pizza, cookies, and reheat, this oven may eliminate the need to acquire more appliances.

The 1,800-watt oven preheats quickly and is controlled by the two main dials for function and temperature/time respectively. Cooking functions can easily be matched with the proper rack height as it is printed on the right-hand side of the front glass door. Though the default temperature reads Fahrenheit, pressing the temperature conversion button would automatically reset it to Celsius. Another button is also reserved for frozen food items to allocate for the additional time required to defrost.

There’s heat, and then there’s smart heat. Breville has equipped this smart toaster oven with Element IQ that transfers heat across four quartz elements. This way, heat is accurately distributed and adjusted to where it’s needed most so food is tempered to perfection. In case you haven’t figured it out, this oven may be small but it has enough capacity to feed up to four people at a time. When it comes to space, this toaster oven will look sleek and stylish on any countertop.

Breville’s Compact Smart Oven (BOV650XL) is geared toward making life in the kitchen simpler to a point that there is hardly any room for error. To top things off, the non-stick coating and extra deep crumb tray make hassle-free cleaning possible. With all these features intact in one device, there is absolutely no time to waste should you wish to get this for only $130. Make the smart choice and snag this lightning hot deal from Amazon while it lasts.

