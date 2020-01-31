Coffee has long been an essential pick-me-up that gets most of us through the daily grind. While coffee makers are a staple in most kitchens, sometimes we can’t help but crave for more flavorful selections the local cafe has to offer. Then again, we can opt to savor every sip of a hearty morning cup of java in the comforts of home with a Nespresso machine. Instead of competing with everyone else during rush hour, one press of a button will be all it takes to unleash the barista in you. Premium coffee understandably comes at a premium price but with Amazon’s sale on Breville Nespresso machines, you can at least bank on up to $127 worth of savings. You might even be able to knock off another $50 when you’re approved for an Amazon Rewards Visa card.

Breville Nespresso Vertuo — $164 ($86 off)

Nespresso highlights coffee as an experience more than just a drink that gets you your caffeine fix. Besides tasting of all those delicate flavors, you’ll also be able to breathe in those exciting aromas a robust cup of joe naturally has. Once you’ve inserted the Nespresso capsule, all you got to is close the lever, press one button, and this Vertuo coffee and espresso maker takes care of the rest with Nespresso’s patented centrifusion extraction technology. Each Nespresso capsule is spun up to 7,000 rotations per minute to perfectly mix ground coffee with water. You wouldn’t need to concern yourself with modifying its brewing parameters as it can identify each Grand Cru capsule through the barcode on the rim with automatic blend recognition.

Be it a shot of espresso or a cup of coffee, this single-serve brewer does it in more ways than one with five programmable cup sizes for espresso (1.35 ounces), double espresso (2.7 ounces), gran lungo (5 ounces), coffee (7.7 ounces), and alto (14 ounces). You’ll simply have to adjust the cup support accordingly and only wait about 15 to 20 seconds for it to preheat. And for days you’d want to enjoy a delectable latte or cappuccino, the Aeroccino3 milk frother this Breville Nespresso machine is bundled with creates the ultimate foam finish. You might also want to try pouring coffee over ice to trigger a different sensation.

Breville’s Nespresso coffee maker certainly looks sleek and modern with chrome accents on a black matte finish. But past the superficial, it also makes for one smart appliance with an energy-saving function that switches it off after nine minutes of inactivity. And with a large 1.2-liter removable water tank, you wouldn’t have to dread a tedious cleanup or having to make so many trips to refill.

As with all Nespresso machines, this Breville Vertuo brewer comes with a welcome set of 12 capsules. This way, you’ll most likely have an idea of what to order when your supply runs out. Usually priced at $250, you can up your coffee game for just $164 on Amazon.

Breville Nespresso Creatista Plus — $473 ($127 off)

True coffee connoisseurs appreciate the art in making coffee as much as the beverage itself. That said, Breville’s Nespresso Creatista Plus would be a sound investment for budding baristas who want to practice latte art at home. You’re even provided the stainless steel milk jug with a pour spout to start you off along with the tasting box and water hardness test strip. This OriginalLine machine packs professional-grade features that combine capsule brewing with top-class milk-steaming technology. You’re simply in store for an efficient and easy to maintain coffee machine that offers the utmost convenience and coffee quality to justify its hefty price tag.

Those who love black coffee won’t be missing out as the versatile Creatista Plus lets you have your fill of ristretto (0.8 ounces), espresso (1.35 ounces), and lungo (3.72 ounces), as much as you can switch it up milk-based concoctions. A creamy cup of latte, cappuccino, macchiato, or just flat white can all be had in no time at all with a fast heat-up system that reaches the optimal brewing temperature in just three seconds. First, it enlivens espresso with a 19-bar high-pressure pump to produce an incomparably dense and unctuous crema, then the fully automatic steam pipe lets you choose among 11 milk temperature settings and eight froth texture levels. You can also activate its auto-off mode after nine minutes.

Tinkering with this high-end Breville Nespresso machine is a breeze. The Creatista Plus boasts an intuitive user interphase with a TFT LCD display that guides you throughout the whole process. You’ll also be alerted when it needs to be descaled and cleaned. To uncomplicate things all the more, most of its components such as the 50-ounce water tank, adjustable drip tray, and the used capsule container are detachable so you can run it under tap hassle-free. Also, the steam wand is self-cleaning, it purges out excess milk after every use.

Breville’s Nespresso Creatista Plus flaunts a streamlined design that complements its innovative features. It certainly can jazz up any countertop and now is your chance to sate your craving for coffee-shop quality java for $473 instead of $600 on Amazon.

Looking for more options? Check out what we have on cold brew coffee makers, Keurig, and more on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations