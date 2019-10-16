Amazon slashes the price of this Breville Nespresso coffee machine by $91

A hearty morning cup of joe is an essential pick-me-up that gets us through the daily grind. Some of us would settle for the typical black brew from an ordinary coffee maker while some would try to beat rush hour and trek down to our local coffee shop. However, with a Nespresso machine, you can switch up your morning routine by being your own barista and enjoy cafe-quality coffee or espresso in the comforts of home. Its not wrong to assume that premium coffee begets a hefty price, the Breville<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">-Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe (BNV420TTN1BUC1)</span> is not exactly affordable at $200. Before you resume to your old ways, though, Amazon has slashed its price with a $91 discount that lets you have it for only $109.

Breville’s Nespresso VertuoPlus Deluxe offers the ultimate brewing experience with just a touch of a button. All you really have to do is insert a Nespresso capsule and leave it to its Centrifusion technology to blend ground coffee with water as it spins at up to 7,000 rotations per minute. The perfect in-cup result is further guaranteed with specific-blend recognition that modifies its brewing parameters corresponding to the barcode on the rim of each capsule. An indulgent cup of java is ready in a jiffy as the water reaches the perfect temperature in as little as 20-25 seconds. It’s also smart enough to shut itself off after 9 minutes of inactivity.

Whether you’re in the mood for a regular cup of coffee (8 ounces), a shot of espresso (1.35 ounces) or a full brew Alto (14 ounces), you’ll easily have access to all. Its cup support is even adjustable to accommodate different cup sizes or concoctions so you can always have single-serve coffee the way you like it. And while 7-9 bars of pressure is more often than not the sweet spot for pump-driven espresso machines, this Breville Nespresso machine takes it more than a few notches higher with a 19-bar pressure pump, allowing you to rest assured you’ll be able to savor all the delicate flavors and rich aromas in every sip.

The VertuoPlus Deluxe sets itself apart from other Vertuo coffee makers with a motorized head and an upsized 60-ounce water tank. And instead of pulling the lever down yourself, the motorized head punctures the capsule for you as the lid closes automatically. The 60-ounce water tank, moreover, will handle at least ten capsules before you go for a refill and it’s moveable too, so you’ll hardly have trouble finding a place for it on your countertop. With compact dimensions and a sleek innovative design, it’s surely meant to be kept proudly out in the open instead of being stowed away.

The Breville<span id="productTitle" class="a-size-large">-Nespresso USA VertuoPlus Deluxe (BNV420TTN1BUC1)</span> starts you off with a welcome set of 12 Nespresso capsules so you’ll have an idea more or less of what blend particularly appeals to your taste buds when you order online, by telephone, or through a Nespresso boutique. Ditch the long lines at the cafe and unleash your inner barista for just $109 on Amazon.

Looking for more ways to get your caffeine fix? Check out what we have on Keurig coffee makers and more from our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations