Get $300 off the Bugatti electric scooter with this coupon code

By
Two people using Bugatti 10.0 Max Electric Scooters.
Bugatti

Electric scooters have always been a popular way to navigate bustling cities, especially now that the weather is starting to get nicer! And while our outdoor shoutouts tend to be themed on outdoor grill deals and Bluetooth speaker deals, that doesn’t mean we don’t come across the occasional motorized vehicle markdown. As a matter of fact, we came across the following promo today:

Right now, when you order the Bugatti 10.0 Max Electric Scooter through Wellbots, you’ll get $300 off at checkout when you use the discount code BUGATTI300. At full price, the scooter costs $1,600.

Why you should buy the Bugatti 10.0 Max Electric Scooter

The idea behind these Bugatti-branded scooters is to provide riders with the kind of smooth operation and flawless design that echoes the spirit of the company’s production cars. From gleaming cosmetics (the Bugatti Max is available in Black, Agile Blue, Yellow, and Hunter Green colorways) to the bike’s light and reinforced magnesium alloy frame, “precise” is one of the best words to use to describe this level of craftsmanship.

When it comes time to mount the scooter and hit the road, the rider-facing LCD touchscreen prompts you to enter a security code. This prevents any Joe Somebody from walking away with your Bugatti on two wheels. This is also the display you’ll use to track speed, gears, and other important info.

Reaching speeds of 22MPH, you’ll have the choice of three riding modes, and a fully charged 36V battery should give you enough power to travel 37 miles. The Bugatti Max is also equipped with all the proper safety and signal lights, including front headlights, two turn signals, a brake light, and safety reflectors.

It’s hard to say how long this markdown is going to last, but if you’ve been thinking about buying a new bike, now could be the best time to save that dough. Order the Bugatti 10.0 Max Electric Scooter through Wellbots and use promo code BUGATTI300 at checkout to knock $300 off the final price.

Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco
Michael Bizzaco has been writing about and working with consumer tech for well over a decade, writing about everything from…
