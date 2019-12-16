Get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare at its Black Friday price right now

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is one of the best first-person shooters of 2019 and a big step up for developer Infinity Ward. During the Black Friday and Cyber Monday craze, its price was cut severely, and you can still get it at a huge discount if you didn’t have a chance to buy it yet.

Available at Walmart for the PS4 or Xbox One, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for $38. This is the same price we saw during Black Frida, and with new maps and modes being added for free, there has never been a better time to purchase it. We’re sure plenty of your friends will be getting the game over the holidays, too, so you should have even more opponents in online multiplayer. They can help with the cooperative missions, as well, but will need to be up to the challenge as they’re substantially more difficult than those in the campaign.

In order to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare in time for Christmas, you can select the free in-store pickup option from the Walmart website. It’s estimated that the shipped version will arrive by December 26, so those looking to buy it as a gift will need to make the trip to a Walmart in person to guarantee its place under the tree. We suggest going there soon, as a deal like this is not going to be around for very long.

Alongside its excellent multiplayer mode — which drops paid expansions for the first time ever — Call of Duty: Modern Warfare also includes an excellent single-player campaign. This mode includes some returning characters such as Captain John Price and Nikolai, but it also tells an entirely new story complete with new characters. The Michael Bay-inspired story of the original trilogy is gone, replaced with something darker and a little bit disturbing at times, giving more context and weight to your actions and missions. Infinity Ward didn’t go full Spec Ops: The Line, but Modern Warfare doesn’t feel like an endorsement of armed conflict.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations