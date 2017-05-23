Get ready for the great outdoors with these must-have camping gadgets

Spring is here and summer is right around the corner, which means it’s time for hiking, biking, swimming, and — perhaps best of all – camping. Before you head into the great outdoors, be sure to check out these must-have gadgets that can make life away from civilization a little more comfortable. To help you out, we’ve rounded up some of the top deals available right now on a wide variety of camping tools, from waterproof gear to survival equipment.

Ayyie waterproof solar charger and power bank What’s more ideal for the outdoors than a waterproof power bank? A solar-powered one like this top-rated charger from Ayyie. Unlike traditional power banks, which need to be plugged in to recharge after a few uses, Ayyie’s portable charger features a large solar panel on its side for powering up its 10,000mAh internal battery. Two USB ports let you charge two devices simultaneously and the unit is housed is a rugged shock-resistant and waterproof case. The Ayyie solar power bank also features some camping-friendly conveniences like a small built-in compass and a dual-LED flashlight. You can score this handy gadget for $20 on Amazon after a 50 percent discount. $20 on Amazon

Mag-Lite XL200 LED flashlight A good flashlight is indispensable in the field, and the Mag-Lite is tough to beat when it comes to value. You probably know Mag-Lite for its bulky C- and D-cell flashlights, but in recent years the company has released a number of smaller LED models like the excellent XL200. The compact XL200 delivers an extra-bright output of up to 172 lumens. Five different light settings include both high- and low-power beams as well as strobe, SOS, and signal modes. The unit runs on standard AAA batteries and can last for more than 200 hours on low power. Like all Mag-Lites, the XL200 is manufactured in the U.S. You can score this flashlight for $37 on Amazon after a $12 discount. $37 on Amazon

Photive waterproof Bluetooth speaker Bluetooth speakers let you wirelessly stream tunes from your mobile device so you can take your party on the road. Most models aren’t built for rough conditions in the outdoors, so if you don’t want to risk bringing a normal Bluetooth speaker camping, you should consider a waterproof model like this one from Photive. The Photive Bluetooth speaker boasts a rating of IP66, meaning that it is fully protected against dust and strong jets of water. Along with being waterproof, its tough rubberized housing is impact-resistant, making this speaker safe for use in virtually any outdoor environment. The small unit also packs two 40mm drivers and a passive subwoofer for crisp, clear sound. Currently discounted by 56 percent, the Photive waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $35 from Amazon. $35 on Amazon

Minipresso espresso maker Nobody wants to give up their coffee when camping, and there’s nothing like having a hot cup of joe on those crisp mornings at the campsite. Making coffee can be a hassle in the field, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to the aptly named Minipresso. The Minipresso easily fits in your bag and can whip up a cup of espresso in minutes. Like a regular espresso maker, the Minipresso uses pressure to squeeze hot water past finely-ground coffee in order to create a thick, foamy cup of coffee. This is done by manually depressing the piston plunger – no batteries required. While this obviously won’t create the same amount of pressure as a professional-grade machine, it’s more than sufficient while camping, and is even more impressive considering its size. You can score this pint-sized espresso maker for $60 on Amazon. $60 on Amazon

E-Trends LED light bulbs, 2-pack Ditch the big, bulky lamps with these cool E-Trends LED light bulbs that give new meaning to the term “portable lantern.” Roughly the size of a standard light bulb, the E-Trends lights run on AA batteries and feature a simple on/off switch. Energy-efficient LED bulbs save power while putting out up to 150 lumens. Convenient built-in hooks make it simple to hang these up in your tent or around the campsite. A $5 discount on Amazon brings the E-Trends LED bulbs down to $10 for a pair, or just $5 a piece. At this price, you may as well buy a few 2-packs and have enough lighting for the whole crew. $10 on Amazon

SharpSurvival emergency survival tin Although it’s something you hope to never have to rely on, a good survival kit is an essential part of your camping gear. Survival tins like this one from SharpSurvival have become very popular lately as space-efficient and low-cost emergency kits. The SharpSurvival emergency tin contains a whistle with built-in compass, an emergency blanket, a razor blade, a pocket knife, a wire saw, fishing line and hooks, and a firestarter. All of these tools fit in a handy 5-inch by 4-inch tin and are vital to have if you find yourself in an emergency situation. The SharpSurvival emergency kit is currently 75 percent off on Amazon, so you can score this must-have tin for just $10. $10 on Amazon

Mpow waterproof phone pouch, 2-pack Even when trying to get away from it all, it’s a smart move to bring along a phone on outdoor adventures in case of an emergency or if the weather gets lousy or if you don’t have anything else to keep you busy. You’ll also want some means of protecting your devices, and the Mpow waterproof pouches are just the ticket. Along with keeping your stuff dry, the Mpow pouches feature touch-sensitive material that lets you use the touchscreen of your phone while it’s sealed in the bag. The pouches are totally waterproof, not just splashproof, so they can be safely submerged if need be. The Mpow waterproof bags are also useful for keeping things like money and credit cards safe, and a 2-pack can be yours for just $8 on Amazon after a $9 discount. $8 on Amazon