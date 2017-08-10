Get ready for the great outdoors with these 10 camping gear deals

Summer is in full swing, which means it’s time for hiking, biking, swimming, and — perhaps best of all – camping. Before you head into the great outdoors, be sure to check out these must-have camping gear deals that can make life away from civilization a little more comfortable. We’ve rounded up some of the top deals available right now on a wide variety of camping tools, from waterproof gear to survival equipment.

Rome Industries Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker There’s nothing better than being under the night sky and cooking a meal over a warm fire. However, we often find ourselves stuck roasting hot dogs, marshmallows, or some other easily skewered food. With the Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker, you can expand your campfire menu to include toasted sandwiches, small pies, and many breakfast favorites. Made from solid cast iron, this delightful bit of cooking tech will last for years to come. So if you love kicking back by the fireside and crafting a quick and delicious meal, pick up a Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker and get cooking. Grab one today for just $17 or pick up the double for $18. $16 on Amazon

Ayyie waterproof solar charger and power bank What’s more ideal for the outdoors than a waterproof power bank? A solar-powered one like this top-rated charger from Ayyie. Unlike traditional power banks, which need to be plugged in to recharge after a few uses, Ayyie’s portable charger features a large solar panel on its side for powering up its 10,000mAh internal battery. Two USB ports let you charge two devices simultaneously, and the unit is housed is a rugged shock-resistant and waterproof case. The Ayyie solar power bank also features some camping-friendly conveniences like a small built-in compass and a dual-LED flashlight. You can score this handy gadget for $21 on Amazon after a 71 percent discount. $21 on Amazon

Mag-Lite XL200 LED flashlight A good flashlight is indispensable in the field, and the Mag-Lite is tough to beat when it comes to value. You probably know Mag-Lite for its bulky C- and D-cell flashlights, but in recent years the company has released a number of smaller LED models like the excellent XL200. The compact XL200 delivers an extra-bright output of up to 172 lumens. Five different light settings include both high- and low-power beams, as well as strobe, SOS, and signal modes. The unit runs on standard AAA batteries and can last for more than 200 hours on low power. Like all Mag-Lites, the XL200 is manufactured in the U.S. You can score this flashlight for $37 on Amazon after a $13 discount. $37 on Amazon

Photive waterproof Bluetooth speaker Bluetooth speakers let you wirelessly stream tunes from your mobile device so you can take your party on the road. Most models aren’t built for rough conditions in the outdoors, so if you don’t want to risk bringing a normal Bluetooth speaker camping, you should consider a waterproof model like this one from Photive. The Photive Bluetooth speaker boasts a rating of IP66, meaning that it is fully protected against dust and strong jets of water. Along with being waterproof, its tough, rubberized housing is impact-resistant, making this speaker safe for use in virtually any outdoor environment. The small unit also packs two 40mm drivers and a passive subwoofer for crisp, clear sound. Currently discounted by 63 percent, the Photive waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $30 from Amazon. $30 on Amazon

Minipresso espresso maker Nobody wants to give up their coffee when camping, and there’s nothing like having a hot cup of joe on those crisp mornings at the campsite. Making coffee can be a hassle in the field, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to the aptly named Minipresso. The Minipresso easily fits in your bag and can whip up a cup of espresso in minutes. Like a regular espresso maker, the Minipresso uses pressure to squeeze hot water past finely-ground coffee in order to create a thick, foamy cup of coffee. This is done by manually depressing the piston plunger – no batteries required. While this obviously won’t create the same amount of pressure as a professional-grade machine, it’s more than sufficient while camping, and is even more impressive considering its size. You can score this pint-sized espresso maker for $53 on Amazon. $53 on Amazon

E-Trends LED light bulbs, 2-pack Ditch the big, bulky lamps with these cool E-Trends LED light bulbs that give new meaning to the term “portable lantern.” Roughly the size of a standard light bulb, the E-Trends lights run on AA batteries and feature a simple on/off switch. Energy-efficient LED bulbs save power while putting out up to 150 lumens. Convenient built-in hooks make it simple to hang them up in your tent or around the campsite. A $5 discount on Amazon brings the E-Trends LED bulbs down to $10 for a pair, or just $5 a piece. At this price, you may as well buy a few two-packs to have enough lighting for the whole crew. $10 on Amazon

Limitless Equipment Mark 1 survival kit Although it’s something you hope to never have to rely on, a good survival kit is an essential part of your camping gear. Space-efficient and low-cost emergency survival tins like the Mark 1 from Limitless Equipment have become very popular recently. The Limitless Equipment emergency tin is made in the U.K. and contains 40 different survival tools, including fire-making supplies, a wire saw, fishing hooks and line, a miniature compass, paracord, a small LED light, first aid items, and more. All of these tools fit in a handy pocket-sized tin and are vital to have if you find yourself in an emergency situation. The Limitless Equipment Mark 1 emergency kit is currently 48 percent off on Amazon, so you can score this must-have tin for just $22. $22 on Amazon

LifeStraw personal water filter Another vital tool to have with you in the field is something that can filter water. Many portable filters, while fairly compact, are still too clunky to lug around when you’re on the move, and chemical-based water purification additives can impart an unpleasant taste to your water — not to mention they are a finite resource and do nothing to filter particulate matter from your drink. Enter LifeStraw: A lightweight and compact personal filter that can enables you to drink clean water from virtually any source. The LifeStraw filter removes more than 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites, and its fiber-based filtration system can clean up to 1,000 liters of contaminated liquid before needing to be replaced. $15 on Amazon

Mpow waterproof phone pouch, 2-pack Even when trying to get away from it all, it’s a smart move to bring along a phone on outdoor adventures in case of an emergency or if the weather gets lousy — or if you don’t have anything else to keep you busy. You’ll also want some means of protecting your devices, and the Mpow waterproof pouches are just the ticket. Along with keeping your stuff dry, the Mpow pouches feature touch-sensitive material that lets you use the touchscreen of your phone while it’s sealed in the bag. The pouches are totally waterproof,, so they can be safely submerged if need be. The Mpow waterproof bags are also useful for keeping things like money and credit cards safe, and a two-pack can be yours for just $8 on Amazon after a $22 discount. $8 on Amazon