Can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi for free?

The latest installment in the Star Wars franchise is a new animated series called Tales of the Jedi. If you’re a big Star Wars fan, there’s no doubt that you’re eager to dive into this new piece of the Star Wars universe. So, how can you watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi when it hits Disney+ at the end of October? Keep reading to find out.

How to watch Tales of the Jedi in the U.S.

Liam Neeson stars in Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi, which is an anthology series telling the origin story of Anakin Skywalker’s apprentice, Ahsoka Tano, in addition to the story of Count Dooku, who goes on a journey that leads him away from the life of a Jedi and into the dark side of the Force. Tales of the Jedi is slated to hit Disney+ on October 26, so you’ll want to be prepared to stream this exciting new animated show.

Tales of the Jedi is a Disney+ original, which means that’s the only place you’ll be able to watch the show. While there’s no way to watch Tales of the Jedi for free, you can absolutely save big on your Disney+ subscription. You can certainly pay for Disney+ on its own, but the cheaper way to enjoy Tales of the Jedi is to bundle your Disney+ subscription with Hulu and ESPN+ as part of the Disney Bundle. For only $13.99 per month, you’ll gain unlimited access to all of the content these three streamers have to offer, so in addition to enjoying Tales of the Jedi, you can enjoy Hulu’s new horror film Matriarch as well as countless other programs.

How to watch Tales of the Jedi from abroad

If you plan to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi from outside of the United States, you’ll have to take one additional step. Streaming services typically allow you to only watch the content that’s available in the country that you’re in. So, in order to watch Star Wars: Tales of the Jedi while you’re traveling, you’ll need to sign up for a VPN service. A VPN essentially tricks websites into thinking that you’re located in the United States even when you’re abroad, so when you sign in, you’ll be able to watch anything you want from anywhere you want. One of the best VPN providers available at the moment is NordVPN, so make sure you sign up for the service before you head out on your next trip.

Editors' Recommendations