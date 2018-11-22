Share

Although the built-in cameras on mobile devices are getting better, there is still a huge gap between smartphones and standalone digital cameras. Brand-name digital cameras are expensive, though, with professional-grade DSLR models retailing for well over a grand. That’s why annual retail events like Black Friday are such welcome opportunities to score big discounts on costly items like digital cameras, offering you the chance to save hundreds of dollars.

And thankfully, it’s that time of year: The Canon and Nikon Black Friday sale is on right now, with big price cuts being offered on a number of digital cameras through Cyber Monday. So, whether you’re an aspiring professional photographer or an enthusiastic hobbyist and want to upgrade your photography equipment (or just need something better than your phone’s camera), these Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals have something for just about everyone:

Nikon D3500 DSLR camera

Nikon’s D3400 is one of the best entry-level DSLR cameras money can buy, and it was made even better with the newer D3500. This easy-to-use DSLR camera comes with the Nikkor 18-55mm lens, and its one-inch 24 megapixel sensor is many times larger than the one in your smartphone. Along with taking great shots, the Nikon D3500 can also shoot crisp video in 1080p at 60 frames per second.

The D3500 would normally set you back $500, but the Canon and Nikon Black Friday sale shaves $103 off the price, letting you enter the wide world of DSLR photography for just $397 from Amazon through Cyber Monday. You can also grab the camera plus an accessory bundle (a $646 value) from Walmart for $439.

Canon PowerShot SX530 digital camera

If you don’t need all the bells and whistles of a DSLR but still want a full-featured digital camera, then the Canon PowerShot SX530 is a super-affordable alternative to the Nikon D3500. The PowerShot SX530 utilizes a 16 megapixel image sensor and a 50x zoom lens, and can record 1080p Full HD video at 30 frames per second. It also features Wi-Fi connectivity for easy uploading and management of your pictures and videos.

At its usual price of $379, the Canon PowerShot SX530 is approaching the cost of entry-level DSLRs, but these Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals let you pick it up from Amazon for just $190 (saving you $180). The PowerShot SX530 with deluxe accessory bundle is also on sale from Walmart for $249.

Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 digital camera

Moving into pocket-sized camera territory brings us to the PowerShot ELPH 180, which is super handy for those occasions where you need better photos than your smartphone can take but still want something that you can slip into your pocket. It’s got a 20 megapixel sensor along with 8x stabilized optical zoom, and can record HD video at a resolution of 720p when you want to shoot some live footage.

The Canon PowerShot ELPH 180 is already one of the most affordable digital cameras on our roundup even at its regular price of $119, but the Canon and Nikon Black Friday sale knocks another $20 off, making this little shooter available for just $99 on Amazon.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera bundle

Remember Polaroids? Instant cameras are slowly but surely becoming a thing again, and the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 is one of the best and most popular models around today. It’s not hard to see why: The Instax Mini 9 could not be simpler to use, and even features an integrated selfie mirror and close-up lens attachment for quick and easy picture-taking on the fly.

This Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 instant camera bundle gives you everything you need: Along with the camera, you get a leather carrying case, three boxes of film (60 photos total), a photo album, and several colored lenses. It’s available in four colors for just $129 from both Amazon and Walmart.

Canon Vixia HF R82 digital camcorder bundle

Pretty much all digital cameras today come with video recording capabilities, but if you want the best quality footage, then a camcorder is still the best option. The compact handheld Canon Vixia HF R82 is a great option that won’t cost you an arm and a leg, with a CMOS image sensor that records video at 1080p. It features an impressive 57x zoom range as well, and Canon’s SuperRange Optical Image Stabilizer ensures you get a steady picture without shaking. The Vixia has a convenient swing-out LCD touchscreen viewer and its 32GB of storage can hold up to 12 hours of video.

As part of the Canon and Nikon Black Friday event, this package, which includes the Canon Vixia camcorder plus a bundle of accessories and a full suite of professional editing software – a combined $439 value – is on sale for $309 from Walmart. If that bundle deal expires, then the Vixia HF R82 is also on sale from Amazon for $319 without the accessories – not as great of a deal, but still $81 off its regular price.

Canon T7i EOS Rebel DSLR camera

For an upgrade over the entry-level Nikon D3500, check out the excellent Canon T7i EOS Rebel. This DSLR camera boasts a 24.2 megapixel CMOS image sensor along with an 18-55mm Nikkor lens, plus a whole suite of advanced features like lag-free auto-focus, a Digic 7 image processor which ensures crisp photos even in low-light conditions, a swing-out LCD viewing touchscreen, and a Feature Assistant which makes it easy to take advantage of the camera’s many tools and tricks. It features both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity and can shoot 1080p video at 60fps.

The Canon T7i EOS Rebel typically rings up at $900, but these Canon and Nikon Black Friday deals let you grab this beefy DSLR for just $749 from Amazon after a $151 discount. For an even better deal, you should consider getting the complete camera and accessories bundle from Walmart, which is only $50 more at $799.

