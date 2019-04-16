Share

Phone cameras are getting a lot better and many modern smartphones can snap pretty impressive pics, but if you want pro-quality photos, you still need a dedicated digital camera. This is simply due to the fact that larger cameras are packing larger sensors, which are required for taking those super-crisp, detailed, high-resolution photographs. The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is one of the best entry-level DSLR cameras on the market, and it’s on sale right now for as low as $399.

DSLR (digital single-lens reflex) cameras like the Canon EOS Rebel T6 are the go-to standard for modern digital photography, particularly among professionals. Entry-level models like the Rebel T6 make DSLRs affordable enough for amateur hobbyists as well, and their great battery life, interchangeable zoom lenses, and superior sensors are a few of the reasons that these cameras remain the king of the digital photography hill.

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 is a full-size DSLR camera, but it’s quite compact and light compared to many other models out there and is comfortable in the hands thanks to its nicely contoured body shape. As one of Canon’s budget-friendly models, the Rebel T6 performs similarly to other DSLRs in its class, with an 18-megapixel sensor and the ability to record video footage in Full HD 1080p.

Despite its compact size relative to other DSLRs and its entry-level status, the Canon EOS Rebel T6 does everything a hobbyist photographer (or aspiring professional) needs a camera to do. It offers manual exposure control and a wide ISO range for shooting in high- and low-light conditions, while the built-in autofocus means you don’t have to fuss around with the settings too much. Wi-Fi connectivity and a USB connection also make it simple to upload your digital photos to your computer or mobile devices.

The Canon EOS Rebel T6 with the standard 18-55mm removable zoom lens is on sale right now from Walmart at a discount of $150, bringing this great entry-level DSLR down to just $399. For $449 – just $50 more – you can get this bundle with an additional 75-300mm zoom lens, saving you $300 off of retail. This is the same Rebel T6 deal we saw last holiday season, and with warmer weather here, now’s the perfect time to grab yours and dive into the world of DSLR photography.

