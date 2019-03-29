Share

Despite smartphones and digital platforms being able to store all your pictures, photo printing is slowly making a comeback. Holding a picture in your hand right after taking it with your smartphone or tablet is easy with wireless photo printers, which are great not just for albums but also for fun DIY gifts and home decor. Some of the best photo printers are similar to having your very own Polaroid camera. If you want to bring your photos out of the digital world, Amazon is offering huge discounts on these three photo printers below.

Canon PIXMA (TS9120) Wireless All-In-One Printer

The Canon PIXMA TS9120 wireless all-in-one printer has a 5-inch LCD touchscreen for hassle-free printing. You can pair your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for quick prints. You can select pictures from the cloud, social media, or your smartphone, or use a memory card. The individual 6-ink jet system prints stunning photographs, plus there’s plenty of filters to choose from. The PIXMA TS9120 prints high-resolution images with up to 4800 x 1200 dpi.

Normally priced at $200, it is down to just $70, a whopping 65 percent off its retail price.

Fujifilm Instax Share-SP2 Printer

Fujifilm’s Instax Printer is super-portable and lightweight. You can send images from smartphones and tablets using the free Share app and then get them instantly printed. It can print high-resolution images with print pixels of 80 0x 600 dots and 320 dpi. The app allows you to edit your images to make them lighter or darker. The Instax printer is equipped with a rechargeable battery that charges via micro USB port. For a full charge, it should take about 90 minutes. It’s available in a sleek silver-and-gold design.

Normally priced at $200, it is down to just $80, which is a sweet 60 percent off.

Epson Picturemate PM-400 Wireless Printer (C11CE84201)

The Picturemate wireless inkjet printer has a compact design to help it fit anywhere in your home. This photo printer has a resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. Epson uses iPrint wireless technology so you can print directly from your smartphone or tablet, or you can use its built-in memory card slot. If you want to preview your photos before printing, you can use the small color display screen. The Picturemate printer lets you print 4-inch by 6-inch and 5-inch by 7-inch photos, so you can have your own photo lab at home.

Normally priced at $250, it is down to just $208, saving you $42.

