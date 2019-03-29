Digital Trends
Deals

Canon, Fujifilm, and Epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers

Jenifer Calle
By

Despite smartphones and digital platforms being able to store all your pictures, photo printing is slowly making a comeback. Holding a picture in your hand right after taking it with your smartphone or tablet is easy with wireless photo printers, which are great not just for albums but also for fun DIY gifts and home decor.  Some of the best photo printers are similar to having your very own Polaroid camera. If you want to bring your photos out of the digital world, Amazon is offering huge discounts on these three photo printers below.

Canon PIXMA (TS9120) Wireless All-In-One Printer

canon fujifilm and epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers ts9120

The Canon PIXMA TS9120 wireless all-in-one printer has a 5-inch LCD touchscreen for hassle-free printing. You can pair your smartphone or tablet via Bluetooth for quick prints. You can select pictures from the cloud, social media, or your smartphone, or use a memory card. The individual 6-ink jet system prints stunning photographs, plus there’s plenty of filters to choose from. The PIXMA TS9120 prints high-resolution images with up to 4800 x 1200 dpi.

Normally priced at $200, it is down to just $70, a whopping 65 percent off its retail price.

Fujifilm Instax Share-SP2 Printer

canon fujifilm and epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers instax printer

Fujifilm’s Instax Printer is super-portable and lightweight. You can send images from smartphones and tablets using the free Share app and then get them instantly printed. It can print high-resolution images with print pixels of 80 0x 600 dots and 320 dpi. The app allows you to edit your images to make them lighter or darker. The Instax printer is equipped with a rechargeable battery that charges via micro USB port. For a full charge, it should take about 90 minutes. It’s available in a sleek silver-and-gold design.

Normally priced at $200, it is down to just $80, which is a sweet 60 percent off.

Epson Picturemate PM-400 Wireless Printer (C11CE84201)

canon fujifilm and epson drop killer deals on 3 of the best photo printers

The Picturemate wireless inkjet printer has a compact design to help it fit anywhere in your home. This photo printer has a resolution of 5760 x 1440 dpi. Epson uses iPrint wireless technology so you can print directly from your smartphone or tablet, or you can use its built-in memory card slot. If you want to preview your photos before printing, you can use the small color display screen. The Picturemate printer lets you print 4-inch by 6-inch and 5-inch by 7-inch photos, so you can have your own photo lab at home.

Normally priced at $250, it is down to just $208, saving you $42.

Looking for more great stuff? Find them on our curated best deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019
mlb tmobile home run derby virtual reality cardinals stadium
Deals

Here’s how to watch the 2019 MLB season online, without cable

If you’re a cord cutter but don’t want to miss the 2019 MLB season, you’ve got a few options. Read on to find out how you can watch Major League Baseball games right on your computer or mobile device.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Deals

Are flat pillows a pain in your neck? Here are the best pillows for side-sleepers

If you've tried doubling up on pillows or buying larger ones to no avail, then it might just be time for a new pillow – one made for sleeping on your side. We've rounded up the best pillows for side sleepers that give neck and head…
Posted By Lucas Coll
Macbook Air (2018) Review
Deals

From Air to Pro, here are the best MacBook deals for March 2019

If you’re in the market for a new Apple laptop, let us make your work a little easier: We hunted down the best up-to-date MacBook deals available online right now from various retailers.
Posted By Luke Larsen
ninja instant cooker foodi amazon deal slow
Deals

This discounted Ninja Foodi Pressure Cooker is a great Instant Pot alternative

Cooking with a pressure cooker is one of the best ways to quickly prepare delicious meals that would normally take longer. Best-selling cooking author, Chrissy Tiegen tweeted that she might have converted into a slow cooker herself. Amazon…
Posted By Jenifer Calle
vizio soundbar system deal sb3831 d
Home Theater

Vizio’s 3.1-channel soundbar system is now 35 percent off

Walmart's deal on this Vizio 3.1-channel soundbar system is one of the easiest and cheapest ways to improve the sound of your stock TV. Two cables and five minutes is all you need to get way better sound.
Posted By Simon Cohen
amazon ninja coffee maker deals hot and cold brewed system auto iq tea with thermal carafe 04
Deals

Amazon cuts prices for Ninja smart coffee makers that brew custom java

Amazon shrunk the prices of a rich selection of intelligent and programmable Ninja coffee makers. Spring is an auspicious time to upgrade your tired coffee maker, with ample time before summer to practice brewing custom hot and cold drinks.
Posted By Bruce Brown
apple watchos 4 1 streaming music gymkit watch series 3 review 7
Deals

Amazon smartwatch sale drops prices on Samsung Gear S3 and Apple Watches

Amazon is dropping substantial discounts on smartwatches as we head into the weekend. The ever-popular Apple Watch Series 3 and Samsung Gear S3 are at some of the lowest prices we've ever seen.
Posted By Jacob Kienlen
my nintendo free switch games march review photos pdx 531
Deals

The best Nintendo Switch deals and bundles for March 2019

Looking to score Nintendo's latest console? We've smoked out the best Nintendo Switch deals right here, including discounts on bundles that feature must-have games like Super Mario Odyssey, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, and Zelda: Breath of…
Posted By Lucas Coll
best cheap laptop deals
Deals

From Chromebooks to MacBooks, here are the best laptop deals for March 2019

Whether you need a new laptop for school or work or you're just doing some post-holiday shopping, we've got you covered: These are the best laptop deals going right now, from discounted MacBooks to on-the-go gaming PCs.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
could ecg functionality in the new apple watch save lives series4 4
Deals

Make some time for the best smartwatch deals for March 2019

Smartwatches make your life easier by sending alerts right on your wrist. Many also provide fitness-tracking features. So if you're ready to take the plunge into wearables and want to save money, read on for the best smartwatch deals.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Xbox One S bundle deals
Deals

Check out the best Xbox One deals and bundles available now

Microsoft's consoles are just as capable of streaming movies as they are of playing the latest games. Check out our top Xbox One deals and bundles, which include new triple-A games like Battlefield V and Fallout 76.
Posted By Lucas Coll
The Division 2 review
Gaming

Buy the Xbox One S/The Division 2 bundle at Target and get a free $50 gift card

Target is currently offering an Xbox One S system bundled with the new game The Division 2. If you purchase the Division 2 bundle by March 30, you'll get a free $50 gift card thrown in.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
logitech g502 pro gaming mouse review g wired
Computing

Save big on Logitech gaming accessories in Amazon’s latest sale

If you've been thinking of upgrading your gaming setup, you might want to consider shopping at Amazon. As part of a limited-time Deal of the Day event, the online retailer is discounting several Logitech gaming accessories.
Posted By Arif Bacchus
Huawei MateBook X Pro review
Computing

Get the Huawei MateBook X Pro starting at $900 at the Microsoft Store

If you're seeking a sweet deal on what is one of the best looking Windows 10 laptops, consider heading to the Microsoft Store. You can grab the Huawei Matebook X Pro at $900, which is $300 off the usual price of $1,200. 
Posted By Arif Bacchus