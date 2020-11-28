We finally made it to Black Friday! And even though retailers gave themselves a head start and had already started selling their wares at deep discounts in the days leading up to the big sale, that doesn’t mean the Black Friday deals themselves will slow to a trickle today. They’re still pouring in and if you need a new laser printer for your small business or home office, Black Friday is your lucky day and you have Amazon to thank because the online retail giant is selling this Canon Image CLASS LBP6230dw Wireless Laser Printer at a great $44 discount.

If you’re a small business owner with a small office or just new to working from home and need a printer that fits right into your cozy home office, then this is the deal for you. Among all of the Amazon Black Friday sales is this beauty: The space-saving Canon Image Class LBP6230dw Wireless laser printer. With this deal, you’ll only have to pay $79 for a laser printer that normally goes for $123. That’s a savings of $44 and a completely different price range! (It’s important to note though: This printer is not a color laser printer. If that’s what you need, check out our roundup of Black Friday printer deals.

But $79 still buys you a lot when it comes to this black-and-white output laser printer. The Canon Image Class LBP6230dw can print up to 26 pages per minute, has a maximum paper capacity of 250 sheets, and has a great compact design that easily fits into a home or office setting. This printer also supports mobile device printing, automatic two-sided printing, has wireless connectivity, and is expected to be able to print up to 8,000 pages per month. It’s a great little efficient printer that even comes with a starter toner cartridge that has an expected “starter yield” of 900 sheets.

More Black Friday printer deals available now

Purchasing a printer can be expensive and it’s an important investment in your home office. So it’s a good idea to take your time and shop around for the best deals for your budget and printing needs. That said, go ahead and take a look at these awesome Black Friday printer deals we found.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations