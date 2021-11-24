The best carpet cleaner Black Friday deal is here and ready for the taking. It’s a 50% savings on the Hoover SmartWash, made for your pre-holiday cleaning and your post-holiday party cleanup, and it’s one of the best Black Friday deals out there today. Inventory is going to go quickly, and supply chain constraints are causing backorders and shipping delays, so grab your new Hoover Smartwash now, or read on to learn more about it and this great Black Friday deal.

Today’s best carpet cleaner Black Friday deal

Walmart is deep in the holiday shopping spirit, discounting the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner to $150 for Black Friday. It’s currently on sale for $149, marked all the way down from its regular price of $299. Free fast shipping is included, and Walmart is also allowing in-store pickup where available.

Hoover is one of the most well-known brands in household cleaning, and it has a long history of making great vacuums. With the SmartWash carpet cleaner, Hoover set out to make carpet cleaning as easy as vacuuming, which you can learn more about in our Hoover SmartWash deep dive. The Hoover SmartWash Pet Carpet Cleaner fits the bill, bringing ease and simplicity to the carpet cleaning process. It’s as simple as pushing forward to clean and pulling back to dry, with no need for a trigger or mixing solutions.

The Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner comes with a variety of features that make it a great fit into anyone’s house cleaning repertoire, particularly amidst the messes that can come from all of the foot traffic and party hosting during the holidays. It comes with a series of power brushes made to tackle pet odor and outdoor smells, an auto mix setting that mixes and dispenses carpet cleaning solution, a dual tank system, and an intuitive and easy-to-use design.

A great deal even at its regular price of $299, the Hoover SmartWash Pet Complete Automatic Carpet Cleaner is a steal at $149 with this Black Friday deal from Walmart. That’s a $150 savings on a carpet cleaner that will bring ease, comfort, and quality to your house cleaning this holiday season and onward. Grab your new Hoover SmartWash while supplies last.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations