Mobile technology is convenient, but there’s always the issue of keeping things charged up when you’re on the go. Thankfully, the days of scrambling to find an outlet may finally be behind us, in large part because of wireless charging technology. We’re not talking about wireless charging pads, though, which still require a wired power source — we’re actually talking about Casely’s new pocket-sized Power Pod, a three-in-one MagSafe-compatible charging pack that lets you juice up all of your devices wherever you are. They’re also on sale right now, letting you take 20% off your order with the checkout code TRENDS20. Here’s what you need to know.

The Casely Power Pod is effectively a portable power bank, wireless charging pad, and magnetic battery pack combined into a single device. With a MagSafe-compatible iPhone, you can magnetically attach the Power Pod right to the back of your phone to charge it up wherever you are. It also works with MagSafe-compatible cases, and using the included adhesive magnetic ring, you can even attach the Power Pod to non-MagSafe devices that feature Qi wireless charging.

When not mounted directly to your device, the Casely Power Pod can be used like any other Qi wireless charging pad. This lets you power up compatible gadgets, including wireless charging cases for earbuds such as the Apple AirPods Pro. For devices that require wired charging, the Power Pod can connect using a standard USB-C cable, meaning that this handy little battery pack can juice up just about any mobile gadget you own. If you travel with multiple devices and are tired of juggling several different charging solutions for them, then the Casely Power Pod is an indispensable accessory for road trips, vacations, festivals, or just your everyday commute.

The new Casely Power Pods are available in 14 different colors, from classic black and off-white to various patterns and other solid colors. A Power Pod would normally set you back $60, which is still a pretty good value, but our readers can enjoy a 20% discount that lets you score the new Power Pods for just $48 apiece for a limited time. Just use the promo code TRENDS20 at checkout. The discount code is good for everything else on the Casely site, too, so now’s a great time to grab some other accessories like a new phone case as well.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations