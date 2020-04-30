Cheap Routers: Asus, Belkin, Netgear on sale starting at just $20

If you’re in the market for a new wireless router, then you’ve come to the right place: The Asus AC1200, Asus AC3200, Belkin AC750, and Netgear AC1200 — and with pricing starting at just $20, there’s bound to be something for everyone.

Belkin AC750 Dual-Band Router — $20, was $90

The first on our list is the Belkin AC750 with one of the lowest — if not the lowest — prices you’ll find for a dual-band router. It’s ideal for average home setups because of its maximum potential bandwidth of 733 Mbps divided between its two bands, with speeds of up to 300 and 433 Mbps each. This means that you can use multiple devices on one router simultaneously without losing too much speed thanks to its 5Ghz frequency band.

Internet speeds are only boosted further due to its MultiBeam technology. What it does is it empowers the signal by reducing suboptimal traffic to a minimum and using your available internet as efficiently as possible. With its Intellistream, the AC750 router also immediately directs the freest connectivity to the devices with the highest demand among its connections, such as online streaming, live teleconferences, and real-time activities like gaming. And it even comes with Norton’s parental control options, so you can adjust the settings as you need to keep your internet — and children — virus-free.

For any wired connections, the Belkin AC750 has four Ethernet ports for your LAN needs. If you don’t want to pay a premium for higher-end routers, then you likely won’t find a dual-band router as shockingly cheap as the Belkin AC750 dual-band router. It’s currently available on Amazon for $70 off its retail price, leaving it at a mere $20.

Asus AC1200 Dual-Band Router — $54, was $105

If you want something a little more robust in terms of potential bandwidth speed, then you can instead opt to go for the Asus AC1200 router. With a maximum capacity of up to 1,167 Mbps divided between its two frequency bands, the Asus AC1200 is best suited for busier households, home workspaces, and small offices. And unlike older versions of similar dual-band routers, this one ensures that you don’t lose a painful amount of speed because of any additional connections. This is thanks to its MU-MIMO technology that maximizes your internet by providing every device with its own dedicated Wi-Fi, so you get the same high-caliber speed no matter how many devices are connected.

The Asus AC1200 also comes with its own DDoS protection guarantee. With this, you can rest comfortably knowing that no casual hackers will be able to overwhelm your internet connection or penetrate your security to gain access to any classified information without some serious firepower. Your networks will always be secure thanks to data encryption, relieving you of any data insecurity. Parental controls are also available for you to control what can and can’t be accessed online if you have any kids or overgrown children who need that added layer of protection.

And with four Ethernet LAN ports, you’re all set with any wired connections for speed no Wi-Fi connection could ever compare to. If these features are what you’ve been looking for, the Asus AC1200 router, you can find it on Best Buy where it’s currently discounted to $54, down from its usual retail price of $105.

Netgear AC1200 Dual-Band Router — $80, was $90

If you want another option that rivals the Asus AC1200 in terms of overall efficiency, then the Netgear AC1200 is definitely worthy competition. It’s simpler in terms of specs compared to the Asus, but by no means is it any worse. It’s also capable of reaching speeds of up to 1,200 Mbps, making it an excellent choice if you want something that isn’t as pricey as a tri-band router but without the limitations of having lower maximum bandwidth.

For your protection, the Netgear AC1200 comes with an SPI firewall that doesn’t stop its filtering process once a data packet has been approved. It compares everything that comes in against other connections, so you’re always protected no matter what you’re browsing. For additional security, the router also has its own parental controls if you want to ensure no local devices can access certain websites with harmful content. It can sustain this and other online processes efficiently for up to eight unique devices, so it’s not the most efficient for large-scale office setups or large households. However, for the average homeowner, it’s perfectly reliable and will get the job done.

Like the Belkin, the Netgear AC1200 also optimizes your connections for seamless streaming and internet connectivity, so you don’t end up with inefficient usage and always get the most out of your internet. Lastly, it has four Ethernet ports for any wired connections you might have. If it’s a solid internet connection you want, the Netgear AC1200 router can give it to you. You can check it out on Best Buy where’s on sale for $80.

Asus AC3200 Tri-Band Router — $213, was $405

Now, if you want something significantly faster than a midde-of-the-road dual-band router, the Asus AC3200 tri-band router offers nearly triple the maximum speed capacity of the previous two options. With a speed cap of up to 3,200 Mbps shared between three frequency bands, this is definitely a must-have for businesses and big households due to the wider distribution. You’re guaranteed efficient internet speeds for the foreseeable future, so, although the price may seem daunting, it’s an investment worth making.

Like the previous Asus router, this one also has DDoS protection and data encryption for your online security needs. The built-in parental controls also add a layer of protection for filtered sites and content-sensitive usage if you need it. It immediately optimizes device connections to the most appropriate channels for no inefficient connections and so that your prioritized devices automatically get the highest bandwidth available with your internet connection. The Asus AC3200 even has its own AiCloud technology that allows you to move files around wirelessly through the router, similar to Bluetooth or Apple AirDrop, for your ease of use.

It comes with six antennas to expand its coverage, and lastly, its four Gigabit Ethernet ports allow for incredible speeds when wired. If you’re interested, you can find the Asus AC3200 tri-band router on Best Buy where it’s discounted by $192, leaving it at only $213.

