Get ready for the great outdoors with these 12 camping gear deals

Winter is in full swing, but now is a great time to score some deals on out-of-season camping stuff in preparation for spring and summer — or maybe you’re one of those polar bear people who can’t get enough of the snow and think that cold weather only makes camping even more adventurous. Before you head into the great outdoors, however, be sure to check out these deals on cheap camping gear that can make life away from civilization a little more comfortable. We’ve rounded up a dozen of the top deals available right now on a wide variety of gear, from waterproof and windproof gadgets to cooking and survival equipment.

Estbit ultralight folding pocket stove — $11 There are a lot of clunky, multi-piece portable camping stoves on the market, but leave it to Estbit to come up with something much simpler. The pocket-sized Estbit ultralight foldable stove is perfect for hiking and backpacking, and it’s a great alternative to those larger gas canister stoves that can weigh you down on the trail. This tiny piece of cookware uses small fuel tablets to heat your food or drink. Simply unfold the stove, fire up a tablet, place your food or drink container on top, and your little camp kitchen is ready to rock. This invaluable piece of German-made cookware is cheap, too, at only $11, and comes with six solid fuel tablets. You can also grab some more tablets here. See it

Therm-a-Rest compressible pillow — $23 When it come to sleeping at your campsite, you’ve probable either brought a full-sized pillow from home or some weird little travel pillow that wasn’t particularly comfortable, or you simply roughed it and went without. No more: The American-made Therm-a-Rest compressible pillow gives you the comfort of normal bedding in a handy size that packs down to fit in your bag, in your tent, and on any bed. The soft polyester shell contains expanding foam peeling that lets the pillow provide comfort and support while you sleep, yet compresses for easy storage when you’re ready to break camp. It’s great for camping, as well as long flights and car rides. The medium 14-inch by 18-inch Therm-a-Rest compressible pillow comes in at just $23 from the Amazon store. See it

Bahco Laplander folding saw — $21 For the serious adventurers and survivalists out there, a good folding saw is a must-have piece of camping equipment for gathering and processing firewood — especially in colder weather. Sweden is known for making some excellent bushcraft knives, but it’s also home to some great toolmakers like Bahco. The Bahco Laplander foldable saw boasts a seven-inch blade, so it’s a compact piece of backpacking kit, but its seven teeth per inch ensure that it easily gets through small- to medium-sized branches. It’s made in Sweden, and at only $21, it’s a steal. You can also grab the saw plus a Swedish-made survival knife for only $30. See it

Rome Industries Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker — $14 There’s nothing better than being under the night sky and cooking a meal over a warm fire. However, we often find ourselves stuck roasting hot dogs, marshmallows, or some other easily skewered food. With the Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker, you can expand your campfire menu to include toasted sandwiches, small pies, and many breakfast favorites. Made from solid cast iron, this delightful bit of cooking tech will last for years. So if you love kicking back by the fireside and crafting a quick and delicious meal, pick up a Pie Iron Sandwich Cooker and get cooking. Grab one today for just $14, or pick up the double model for $17.50. See it

RavPower foldable 16-watt solar charger — $50 What’s more ideal for the outdoors than a portable charger? A solar-powered one like this top-rated charger from RavPower. Unlike power banks that need to be plugged in to recharge after a few uses, RavPower’s portable charger features large solar panels for powering up your devices using energy from the sun, making it a great solution for times when you’re far away from traditional power sources. Two USB ports let you juice up two devices simultaneously, and the charger folds up for easy storage in a bag or large pocket. The RavPower solar charger also has a handy pouch for tucking away the USB connectors or your connected device to keep it out of the way (and out of the sun). You can score this handy gadget for $50 on Amazon after a 58 percent discount. See it

Maglite XL50 LED flashlight — $28 A good light source is indispensable in the field, and Maglite flashlights are tough to beat when it comes to value. You probably know Maglite for its bulky C- and D-cell flashlights, but in recent years the company has released a number of smaller LED models like the excellent XL50. The compact XL50 delivers an extra-bright output of up to 200 lumens, with a beam projection distance of more than 700 feet. Three different light settings include both high- and low-power beams, as well as strobe signal mode. The unit runs on standard AAA batteries and can last for as long as 25 hours on low power. Like all Maglites, the XL50 is manufactured in the U.S. You can score this flashlight with a tactical pack (which includes three colored lens filters, a clip attachment for your tent, and a removable antiroll bumper attachment) for $28 on Amazon after a $15 discount. See it

VicTsing waterproof Bluetooth speaker — $22 Bluetooth speakers let you wirelessly stream tunes from your mobile device so you can take your party on the road. Most models aren’t built for rough conditions in the outdoors, so if you don’t want to risk bringing a normal Bluetooth speaker camping, you should consider a waterproof model like this one from VicTsing. This Bluetooth speaker boasts a rating of IPX4, meaning that it is fully protected against dust and water splashes from any direction. Along with being waterproof, the speaker’s tough rubberized housing is impact-resistant, so it’s safe for use in virtually any outdoor environment or tent. The small unit also features a built-in mic for hands-free calling when synced with a smartphone, and its carabiner makes it the perfect backpacking accessory. The VicTsing waterproof Bluetooth speaker can be yours for just $22 from Amazon and goes great with hammocks. See it

Minipresso espresso maker — $41 Nobody wants to give up their coffee when camping, and there’s nothing like having a hot cup of joe on those crisp mornings at the campsite. Making coffee can be a hassle in the field, but it doesn’t have to be thanks to the aptly named Minipresso. The Minipresso easily fits in your bag and can whip up a cup of espresso in minutes. Like a regular espresso maker, the Minipresso uses pressure to squeeze hot water past finely ground coffee to create a thick, foamy cup of coffee. This is done by manually depressing the piston plunger – no batteries required. While this obviously won’t create the same amount of pressure as a professional-grade machine, it’s more than sufficient while camping, and is even more impressive considering its size. You can now score this pint-sized espresso maker for $41 on Amazon and enjoy $24 off. See it

SlimK LED light bulbs, 2-pack — $9 Ditch your big, bulky lamps in favor of these cool SlimK LED light bulbs, which give new meaning to the term “portable lantern.” Roughly the size of a standard light bulb, the SlimK lights run on AAA batteries and feature a simple on/off switch. Energy-efficient LED bulbs save power while putting out more light (and staying much cooler) than traditional incandescent bulbs. Convenient built-in hooks make it simple to hang them up in your camping tent or around the campsite. The SlimK LED bulbs ring in at $9 for a pair, or just $4.50 apiece. At this price, you may as well buy a few two-packs to have enough lighting for the whole crew. See it

STMan SOS emergency survival tin — $12 Although it’s something you hope to never have to rely on, a good survival kit is an essential part of your camping gear. Space-saving and low-cost emergency survival tins like the SOS kit from STMan have become very popular recently. The SOS emergency tin comes packed with a stainless steel tool card, a fire steel, a wire saw, a miniature compass, and a small folding multitool with pliers and built-in flashlight. The whole kit of supplies fits inside the handy pocket-sized tin and is vital if you find yourself in an emergency situation. You can score this must-have tin for just $12 and toss it in your backpack for later use. See it

Sawyer mini water filtration system — $20 Many portable filters, while fairly compact, are still too clunky to lug around when you’re on the move. And chemical-based water purification additives can impart an unpleasant taste to your water — not to mention they are a finite resource and do nothing to filter particulate matter from your drink. Enter the Sawyer mini filter, a lightweight and compact personal filtration system that can enables you to drink clean water from virtually any source. The Sawyer filter functions much like the popular LifeStraw, removing more than 99.9 percent of waterborne bacteria and protozoan parasites, and it can clean up to 100,000 gallons of liquid before needing to be replaced. Unlike the LifeStraw, however, the Sawyer filtration system features a handy liquid pouch and screws onto standard plastic bottles, so you can carry your water with you. You can score the Sawyer filter for $20 on Amazon after a $5 discount. See it