Cheap Laptop Deal: Get this Dell workhorse for $245 today

You no longer have to break the bank to pick up a solid productivity computer, especially if you take advantage of great laptop deals. If you’re in the market for a cheap laptop, you should look at the Dell website for some fantastic offers. For example, you can pick up the Dell Inspiron 15 3000, a Windows 11 laptop with an Intel processor, for just $245 today. That’s a $60 discount on the regular price of $305 — easily one of the best Dell laptop deals. Keep reading to discover why this laptop offers such great value.

One of the biggest reasons Dell consistently makes our list of the best laptop brands is their commitment to providing the best laptops across different price ranges. The Dell Inspiron 15 3000 is the perfect example, with a solid spec sheet and modern look that offers incredible bang for the buck. One of its biggest selling points is its design — it’s got a sleek carbon black surface and a raised keyboard with a number pad usually found in significantly pricier machines. In addition, the 15.6-inch screen is great for productivity purposes, with very narrow bezels around the edges to give you a more immersive viewing experience.

This particular model comes with 4GB of DDR4 RAM and an Intel Celeron N4020 processor, a dual-core chip that’s perfectly capable of running Windows 11 Home and general productivity tasks. Whether you’re browsing the web, watching videos, or sending out e-mails, you should expect decent responsiveness from this machine. It even comes with a 720p HD webcam and an integrated microphone so you can quickly enter Zoom or Microsoft Teams calls in a pinch. This laptop also has a solid-state storage drive with a 128GB capacity, meaning you’ll get fast boot times into your OS. If that’s not enough space, you can also expand it with the included SD card reader.

For those looking for a cheap and functional laptop, this is the deal to get. You can pick up this Dell Inspiron 15 3000 deal on Dell’s website for only $245, a $60 discount on the standard price of $305. That’s cheaper than some Chromebooks, all while retaining the versatility and power of Windows. This deal isn’t going to be around forever, so hit the Buy Now button below before it’s too late!

