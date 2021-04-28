Amongst all the great Way Day deals we think we’ve found one of the best of the bunch. You can purchase an iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for only $275, saving you $255 on the usual price. That works out at 49% off which is an amazing saving. If you’re looking to make your cleaning more automated, it’s an awesome way to save big and enjoy a far superior robot vacuum than before.

We haven’t yet included the iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum in our look at the best robot vacuums and best robot vacuums for pet hair but iRobot features heavily in the roundup for a very good reason — it’s one of the best names in the business.

In the case of the iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, you can enjoy all the benefits of a robot vacuum. That includes the robot vacuum’s ability to learn your cleaning habits then suggest custom cleaning schedules, along with Google Assistant and Alexa compatibility so you can easily talk to it or choose to use the iRobot Home App. It’s all incredibly convenient and easy to set up so you have less to do in the future.

The robot vacuum has a 3 stage cleaning system with dual multi-surface brushes that can grab dirt from carpets and hard floors, along with an edge-sweeping brush that takes care of the corners and edges in a way that typically looks better than anything you could do manually. Dirt detect sensors ensure the device can spot dirtier areas around your home and therefore clean them more thoroughly. What more could you need? Well, it also auto-adjusts its cleaning heads automatically so that it can clean carpets and hard floors equally as effectively.

The iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum is ordinarily $540 but right now as part of the Wayfair Way Day sales, you can pick it up for only $275. With such a massive discount involved, we can’t see it sticking around at this price for long. If you want to get in on the action, you’ll need to hit that buy button as soon as possible to enjoy a fantastic deal.

