Save $100 on this massive 26-quart air fryer at Walmart today

Food prep and cooking meals continue to get more convenient with technology, which makes keeping an eye out for great air fryer deals a must. One of the best you’ll find is taking place at Walmart today, where you can get the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven for just $99. That’s a massive savings of $100, and more than 50% off the regular price, as it usually costs $199. Free shipping is included with this Chefman air fryer, and in many areas you can have it on your doorstep as soon as tomorrow.

All of the best air fryers bring a cleaner, healthier set of meal options to your daily food intake, and they’re also a great piece of tech to incorporate into your smart home. This is especially true of the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven, as its size alone is an enticing option for families and party hosts. The 26-quart capacity is great for family-sized portions, and allows the air fryer to rotisserie an entire chicken, as well as cook a variety of larger meals through a number of methods, including air frying, toasting, broiling, and baking.

But the Chefman 26-quart air fryer isn’t just for families and large portions. It can fit nicely into anybody’s cooking regimen, as in the end, what we’re all after is a healthy, tasty meal. The Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven does just that, as its air frying capability makes for healthier fried foods and takes world-class cooking to a new level. The post-cooking process even finds modern convenience with this air fryer, as cleanup consists merely of wiping down the oven and putting the accessories in the dishwasher. The cooking process itself is intuitive and engaging, as French doors make loading easy, and you can even watch all of your favorite foods cook to perfection with wide windows and an illuminating interior light.

Versatile, convenient, and a great addition to any kitchen, the Chefman 26-quart air fryer and oven is marked down to just $99 at Walmart today. That’s a savings of $100, as it’s normally priced at $199. Free shipping is included with your purchase, and a discount like this isn’t likely to last long, so click over to Walmart now to claim it while you can.

