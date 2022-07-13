Prime Day: Save $79 on this HUGE 26-quart French door air fryer

If you’ve ever wanted to air fry an entire rotisserie chicken, this Prime Day air fryer deal is for you. This massive, 26-quart air fryer from Chefman is only $121, discounted by $79 from its original $199. This Prime Day air fryer deal is only available during Walmart Prime Day deals, so grab it while you can.

Buy Now

Why you should buy the 26-quart Chefman French door air fryer

The air fryer craze has swept up the cooking world over the past few years. They’re a great substitute for smelly, messy, and cumbersome deep fryers. Instead of soaking your food in oil for an hour, you can just give it a light coat of oil and let the air fryer crisp it right up. Most air fryers are used for small snacks like french fries or chicken nuggets. If you want to prepare an entire meal in one, you need something special. That’s where a massive air fryer like this 26-quart Chefman comes in. It’s big enough to cook an entrée and a side at the same time.

Since the Chefman has a French door setup, it’s as easy to load up as a conventional oven. It comes with six different accessories, opening you up to try any air fryer recipe you can get your hands on. The accessories include several different tray styles, so you can bake cookies, cook a turkey over a drip pan, or roast hot dogs right on a grill. Of course, we can’t forget the spit roasts, so you can rotisserie a whole chicken. This Chefman is more than just a good air fryer. It also has settings for bake, broil, rotisserie, and toast. It takes up a considerable amount of counter space, but makes up for it by replacing several other appliances you may have. Toss out your toaster and toaster oven. You can practically get rid of your convection oven, too.

No one likes cleaning an oven, but Chefman makes it nice and easy. All you have to do is toss any accessories you’ve used into the dishwasher, then wipe down the inside of the air fryer with a cloth. The cleanup is as painless as the cooking process. Whether you’re looking for a way to make quick and easy meals, or you’re an accomplished chef who just needs another tool in their arsenal, this giant air fryer will be perfect for you. Grab it during Prime Day deals, or risk having to pay full price later.

Buy Now

Editors' Recommendations