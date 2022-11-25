 Skip to main content
Make Starbucks at home with this coffee maker — $99 for Black Friday

Nina Derwin
By
Chefman Barista Pro coffee maker on a white background.

One of the most popular items on holiday wishlists around the world is a coffee maker, which is why it’s an item we always keep our eyes on during the annual Black Friday deals. This year, coffee maker deals are aplenty, and one of the most exciting deals we’ve seen for those who want more than just your average cup of joe is the deal Walmart is offering on the Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine. Originally $139, this coffee maker is on sale today for only $99, saving you $40 off one of the best espresso machines that’s on sale today.

The Chefman Barista Pro is a Walmart exclusive espresso machine that is definitely going to save you from making quite as many trips to the Starbucks drive-thru. Not only can you brew bold, flavorful single or double shots of espresso, you can also froth your milk to make excellent cappuccinos and lattes. It has an integrated cup warming tray that keeps your coffee ready-to-drink at all times, it features seamless one-touch digital controls, making your coffee-drinking experience easier and more peaceful than ever before.

One of the biggest benefits of the Chefman Barista Pro is that it couldn’t be easier to clean: Its metal baskets and coaster are dishwasher-safe, and the chic stainless steel exterior can be quickly cleaned with a damp cloth. It also features a built-in internal cleaning function, which means that with the push of a button you can enjoy your morning brew or afternoon pick-me-up.

This deal on the Chefman Barista Pro Espresso Machine is one of the most exciting Walmart Black Friday deals yet today. Don’t miss your chance to be your own Starbucks barista for only $99, saving you $40 off the original retail price of $139. Bring this machine home during today’s Black Friday extravaganza and stay caffeinated all holiday season long.

