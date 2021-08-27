It’s much easier to prepare meals in the kitchen these days, especially with the help of Instant Pot deals and Ninja Foodi deals. Air fryer deals have also skyrocketed in popularity recently because they cook fried food without the need for copious amounts of oil. If you’re planning to buy one, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Chefman TurboFry that applies a $26 discount to the air fryer, bringing its price down to just $74 from its original price of $100.

The best air fryers cook food with electric heat circulated by fans instead of oil, resulting in dishes that are healthier, but without compromising the crispy outside and juicy inside of fried food. The Chefman TurboFry prepares meals this way, with a temperature range of 200 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer for up to 60 minutes. There are also four preset options for fries, chicken, meat, and fish, to make things even easier for you.

The Chefman TurboFry features a capacity of 8 quarts, which is big enough to prepare meals for the whole family. Once you’re done with it, cleanup is easy because of the air fryer’s non-stick interiors, with accessories that you can just pop into the dishwasher to get them ready for the next cooking session.

Once you start preparing meals with an air fryer, you’ll ask yourself why you didn’t purchase one sooner. It might finally be time to invest in one with Walmart’s $26 discount for the Chefman TurboFry, making it even more affordable at just $74 compared with its original price of $100. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, and once it does, it might be gone for good. Don’t let that happen if you want an air fryer in your kitchen — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Chefman TurboFry.

More air fryer deals

The Chefman TurboFry will provide immense help in the kitchen, but it’s not the only air fryer on sale right now. If you want to take a look at what else is out there from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available.

