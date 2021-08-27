  1. Deals
This massive air fryer is ridiculously cheap at Walmart today

The Chefman TurboFry air fryer surrounded by food that it cooked.

It’s much easier to prepare meals in the kitchen these days, especially with the help of Instant Pot deals and Ninja Foodi deals. Air fryer deals have also skyrocketed in popularity recently because they cook fried food without the need for copious amounts of oil. If you’re planning to buy one, you might want to take advantage of Walmart’s offer for the Chefman TurboFry that applies a $26 discount to the air fryer, bringing its price down to just $74 from its original price of $100.

The best air fryers cook food with electric heat circulated by fans instead of oil, resulting in dishes that are healthier, but without compromising the crispy outside and juicy inside of fried food. The Chefman TurboFry prepares meals this way, with a temperature range of 200 degrees to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer for up to 60 minutes. There are also four preset options for fries, chicken, meat, and fish, to make things even easier for you.

The Chefman TurboFry features a capacity of 8 quarts, which is big enough to prepare meals for the whole family. Once you’re done with it, cleanup is easy because of the air fryer’s non-stick interiors, with accessories that you can just pop into the dishwasher to get them ready for the next cooking session.

Once you start preparing meals with an air fryer, you’ll ask yourself why you didn’t purchase one sooner. It might finally be time to invest in one with Walmart’s $26 discount for the Chefman TurboFry, making it even more affordable at just $74 compared with its original price of $100. There’s no telling when the deal will end though, and once it does, it might be gone for good. Don’t let that happen if you want an air fryer in your kitchen — click that Buy Now button as soon as you can to secure your Chefman TurboFry.

More air fryer deals

The Chefman TurboFry will provide immense help in the kitchen, but it’s not the only air fryer on sale right now. If you want to take a look at what else is out there from other retailers, we’ve rounded up some of the best air fryer deals that are currently available.

Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Pressure Cooker

$200 $250
This 9-in-1 device can take the place of numerous kitchen accessories to fry, crisp, steam, dehydrate, and many more functions. Clean up cluttered cabinets with a device that does it all.
Buy at Amazon

Proctor Silex 1.5-Liter Air Fryer

$78 $86
This 1.5-liter air fryer by Proctor Silex lets you make one to two services of all your favorite fried foods using way less oil than you'd use for deep frying.
Buy at Sears

Chefman  TurboFry  Stainless Steel Air Fryer, 8-quart

$74 $100
Get ready for wings and fries night with this family-sized 8-quart air fryer basket. The digital control panel takes the guesswork out of find the correct time and temperature settings.
Buy at Walmart

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT

$99 $149
Snap up this family-sized smart air fryer. Start meals remotely with smartphone app remote control via Wi-Fi, Alexa, or via digital control panel. Scheduling and warming features cook and hold meals.
Buy at Walmart

Ninja SP101 Foodi 8-in-1 Digital Air Fry Oven

$210 $230
This digital air fry oven is the ultimate meal-making machine, functioning as air fry, air roast, air broil, and a lot more in a single appliance.
Buy at Best Buy

Kalorik 5.3-Quart Digital Stainless Steel Air Fryer Pro XL

$103 $220
With its powerful air frying technology, this 5.3-quart digital air fryer can cook food in different modes. It can fry, bake, grill, and roast.
Buy at Wayfair
