Chelsea and Manchester United, two of England’s premier football teams, are currently facing off in an exciting and competitive FA Cup competition. Each team has secured two victories so far, with the fifth round – a tie match – slated for Monday, February 18. If you’re a die-hard fan of English football, then you can stream the game totally free by taking advantage of your ESPN Plus 7-day trial. Read on to find out more.

Released last year, ESPN Plus is the sports broadcaster’s long-awaited standalone streaming service for mobile devices. ESPN Plus lets sports enthusiasts enjoy all sorts of content (including live matches, pre- and post-game coverage and analysis, and exclusive new shows) all through the ESPN mobile app.

The upcoming Monday face-off between Chelsea and Manchester United is the fifth round of their FA Cup competition, and it’s the 14th FA Cup tie between the two teams. Chelsea has won all of the last four of these ties, including last season’s final, and it’s looking likely that the Blues might become the only team to beat Manchester United in five consecutive cup meetings.

It’s not hard to see why Chelsea has some big advantages here: For starters, they’re playing on their home turf of Fulham, London, at Stamford Bridge stadium. Manchester United has lost three of its five FA Cup matches against Chelsea when playing at Stamford Bridge, with the Red Devils’ last victory occurring during the ‘98/’99 series. Manchester United has also lost 20 of their last 22 away games when facing off against Chelsea.

This hardly means that the Red Devils are out of the fight this time around, however; Manchester United has eliminated cup holders 10 times before, more than any other team in the history of the FA Cup. The Red Devils haven’t beat Chelsea in a domestic cup contest since 2002, but they’re looking to change that, and the fact that they’ve already taken two wins shows that they just might pull it off.

The fifth Chelsea vs. Manchester United match is scheduled for Monday, February 18, at 2:30 p.m. ET, so now’s the perfect time to start your free ESPN Plus 7-day trial. You can stream the game live or watch it later via the ESPN mobile app, and your free trial gives you access to a ton of other sports content from UFC to boxing and just about everything else. After your trial is up, ESPN Plus costs only $5 per month or an even cheaper $50 per year.

