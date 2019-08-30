The best hairdryer in 2019 may cost you up to $400. If you are looking for a more affordable alternative, the Chi Nano hair dryer is a great choice. This professional-grade blow dryer is available on Ulta Beauty at $20 less for Labor Day. Take this chance to treat yourself to a quality hair care product before you start saving up for holiday gifts.

Normally $160, the Chi Nano hair dryer is now only $140 on Ulta Beauty. That is a cool 12% price cut on a premium beauty product. Hurry and order yours today while the deal is live and check out other great beauty Labor Day deals from Ulta, Dermstore, and Amazon.

Ulta

If you really want to keep your hair healthy, you have to make sure you are only blowing clean air into it. This is exactly what the Chi Nano hair dryer with Rapid Clean technology can do for you. It has nanosilver and blue LED lights inside to decrease the bacterial buildup and expel cleaner air.

Another way the Chi Nano hair dryer protects your crowning glory is with negative ions which are generated using ceramic ionic technology. It helps minimize damage while drying your hair. This results in shiny, vibrant locks.

While it weighs less than a pound, the Chi Nano hair dryer provides faster styling thanks to its 1,875W ceramic motor and dual-vent air intake system. This lightweight yet powerful blow dryer also has an ergonomic design to make your daily beauty routine a breeze.

Achieving your desired look at home is possible using the Chi Nano hair dryer. It has three temperature and two speed settings to meet your different styling needs. And with the included nozzle and comb attachments, you get a whole list of hair shaping options on your hands.

Level up your home hairstyling with the Chi Nano hair dryer. You can get this premium hair care product today on Ulta Beauty for only $140 instead of its usual $160. Order now to avail this cool $20 discount.

Looking to save? Visit our curated deals page where we compile the latest deals on on tablets, laptops, and smart home devices.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations