Got some Christmas money to burn? Here are eight great gifts for yourself

Another Christmas day has come and gone and the post-holiday shopping rush is upon us. The days after December 25 are actually some of the busiest retail days of the year, and it’s easy to see why, with people heading out to cash in on gift cards and spend that sweet Christmas money. If you didn’t quite get what you wanted from Santa this year, or if you just have some of grandma’s Christmas cash burning a hole in your pocket, we’ve picked out eight great gifts for yourself that include some fun tech toys from a gaming console to a new iPad. Read on.

Roku Streaming Stick+ There are a number of streaming devices available today, from Google’s Chromecast to Amazon’s Fire Stick, but the Roku lineup is still our favorite. Roku’s new Streaming Stick+ was just released this year and proudly carries the brand forward, with our review team stating that this palm-sized unit is the best streaming device of this year. The Roku Streaming Stick+ packs 4K HDR capability in a tiny thumb drive-style package — no more messing about with set-top boxes — and it plugs right into your TV’s HDMI and USB ports. This new Roku can be yours for $60 from Amazon, or $10 off. See it

Xbox One S Forza 3 Horizon Hot Wheels bundle That $189 Xbox One S Black Friday deal has passed but this one might be even sweeter. This bundle includes a 500GB Xbox One S console along with a copy of the critically acclaimed Forza Horizon 3 open-world racing game and comes complete with the nostalgic Hot Wheels DLC pack, featuring driveable Hot Wheels cars and race tracks inspired by the toy line. This is a fantastic deal on the Xbox One S, which is Microsoft’s slimmed-down redesign of the Xbox One. It’s also a fantastic all-in-one multimedia machine thanks to its ability to stream shows and movies in crispy 4K HDR. This bundle rings in at just $199 on Amazon, saving you $81. See it

Philips SHP9500S over-ear headphones A good pair of headphones is a must for getting the most out of your media. Head-fi can get expensive, however, so deals are always welcome. The Phillips SHP9500S headphones are a great choice for audiophiles who don’t want to pay an arm and a leg, with beefy 50mm neodymium drivers and large cups that fit around your ears for improved sound isolation and hours of comfortable wear. The headband is made of flexible steel as well, unlike the all-plastic headbands that are prone to cracking and breaking after awhile. From now until New Year’s Day, Newegg is slashing the price of the Philips SHP9500S down to $50 for a 69 percent discount of $110. See it

Amazon Echo (2nd generation) It may be just half the size of the original Echo, but Amazon’s new second-generation Echo smart speaker is a big winner. It’s sleeker, faster, and it even sounds better than its predecessor, so if you’ve been eyeballing one of these handy little Alexa hubs but have been dragging your feet, then now’s the time to jump aboard. The new Echo can do everything the original one can, but it does it all in a smaller, cheaper package. Now, you can score it for even less: A limited-time $20 discount means you can grab this updated Bluetooth speaker and smart home hub for just $80 from Amazon. See it

Sceptre 55-inch 4K LED TV Ultra HD is the new standard when it comes to TVs, video gaming, streaming, and Blu-Ray, and thankfully, this tech isn’t as expensive as it used to be. The Sceptre 55-inch 4K TV is a great example of this, giving you a highly affordable way to bring your home entertainment setup into the next generation – and with a big screen, to boot. The 55-inch Sceptre 4K LED television is already pretty affordable (for a big-screen Ultra HD TV, anyway) at its normal price of $400, but a $100 savings means you can grab this beefy set from Walmart for a low $300. See it

Anova sous vide precision cooker Sous vide is the latest rage in the world of home cooking, and given the incredible results it can give you in the kitchen (and considering how dead simple it is to use), it’s unlikely that this popularity will subside any time soon. A quality sous vide allows you to cook meats and other dishes to absolute perfection with virtually no risk of messing things up. The Anova sous vide precision cooker is one of the most popular and top-rated models on the market today, favored by professional and home chefs alike, owing to its great capabilities and simplicity of use. A 34 percent discount of $50 brings the Anova sous vide to $99 on Amazon. See it

Garmin Vivosport activity tracker We could all use a little help burning off those Christmas cookies after the holidays. If your New Years’ resolutions involve some exercise then a good activity tracker like the Garmin Vivosport is a must-have. The Vivosport is our current favorite, with our review team stating that it’s the best fitness watch we’ve tested yet, thanks to its excellent suite of features and great build quality. The Vivosport tracks heart rate, distance, GPS location, calories burned, stress levels, and more, and syncs with your smartphone to upload your metrics and send incoming messages right to your wrist. The Garmin Vivosport retails for $200, but it’s currently on sale for $150 on Amazon, saving you $50. See it