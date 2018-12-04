Digital Trends
Here’s where to buy Christmas trees and holiday decor at a discount online

Deck the halls with boughs of holly. And mistletoe, and tinsel, and wreathes. Oh, and don’t forget to buy a Christmas tree while you’re at it.

It’s already December, which in addition to holiday parties and present shopping brings with it a whole host of decorating responsibilities. Instead of stressing over purchasing your holiday decor in store this year, why not go the high tech route and get it all online? It’s 2018, after all, if only for a little bit longer.

This season, Wayfair and Amazon are making it easy to cross one holiday task off your list by hosting incredible deals on Christmas trees and decor online. Their speedy two-day delivery services ensure you’ll get everything you need to decorate your home well ahead of the holidays, as long as you act fast. Plus, with free shipping on orders over $49 at Wayfair and free shipping on most holiday decorations on Amazon, there’s no reason to avoid filling your online cart.

Wayfair

Here you’ll find everything from tree stands to tree toppers, as well as stockings, pillows, holiday candles, and wreathes. They even have an entire section of Hanukkah decorations to light up the Festival of Lights.

Not sure if you can picture the pieces in your own place? Play around with Wayfair’s virtual front door decoration tool to design your ideal holiday entrance.

The site has everything you need to transform your home into a winter wonderland, but we’ve highlighted a few of the best finds:

Christmas trees

Buying an artificial tree is a big step if you’ve always had a real tree in your home. But once you’ve made the leap, you’ll never go back (as over 80 percent of Americans can attest). Plus, it saves you the hassle of going through the same headache next year. These are the firs Wayfair is featuring on their site right now:

Decorations

Stuck for ideas on how to dress up your tree this year? Pop into Wayfair’s The Ornament Shop, where you can get five unique, high-quality tree decorations for $25. Individually, these festive ornaments are priced at $16, so you know you’re getting quality pieces at under one-third of the regular cost. Here are a few of our favorites:

Shop Wayfair’s Christmas Sale Now

Amazon

As an online retail giant, it’s no wonder that Amazon dove deep into the holiday decor space this year. Unlike Wayfair, it doesn’t have a dedicated holiday hub on their site, but you’ll quickly see while scrolling that there are a number of great deals on offer. There are products that can turn your entire home into a cozy winter hideaway, including:

Christmas trees

While it might be too late to order a live Christmas tree from Amazon, there are still plenty of synthetic (and even already decorated) options available. Here are a couple that are currently on sale, as well as two that are among the highest rated on the site:

Decorations

Once you have the tree itself, you’re going to want to add a personal touch to it. Being a hub for a wide assortment of retailers’ products, Amazon has no shortage of amazing decorations and ornaments on offer, such as:

Shop Amazon Deals Now

