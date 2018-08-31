Chrome Industries Labor Day sale: Save big on clothes, shoes, bags, and more

Share

Labor Day is almost here, and along with a nice three-day weekend, this holiday also offers the perfect opportunity to score some great deals during those annual Labor Day sales. Chrome Industries, a maker of tough and stylish urban clothes, bags, and accessories, has its own ongoing end-of-summer sale, letting you take an additional 40 percent off of sale items.

Chrome Industries has a bunch of stuff discounted for this Labor Day sale, but unfortunately a lot of it is already out of stock. To give you a leg up, we’ve picked out the best items that are still available on clearance. Some selections are limited to certain sizes and colors, so if you see something you like, be sure to jump on it before it’s gone for good.

503 Combat Boot: This tough, great-looking leather and nylon canvas boot is on sale for just $58, down from its usual price of $98. Most sizes are still available at the moment, so grab yours while it's still in stock.

Brigade Backpack: The beefy Brigade Backpack, now marked down to just $60, is the perfect oversized pack for all of your adventures in and out of the city. Its versatile design offers plenty of internal storage space for your gear, including multiple compartments, and it can even carry things like skateboards and helmets.

Tactical Sleeve: A simple but indispensible accessory is a laptop sleeve that protects your tech from the elements (or at least keeps it from getting all scuffed up inside your bag). The Chrome Industries Tactical Sleeve is on sale for just $9, and the red color is still available in three different sizes for tablets, 13-inch laptops, and 15-inch laptops.

Woven Stretch Workshirt: A good plaid workshirt is the perfect combination of timeless masculine style and practical utility – and Chrome Industries' Woven Stretch Workshirt, now discounted to $45 for the red-and-black plaid color, is still available in small, medium, and large sizes.

Welterweight Bravo 2.0 Backpack: For a smaller, lighter alternative to the Brigade Bacpkack (but one that's no less rugged), check out the Welterweight Bravo 2.0. This water-resistant pack offers a surprising amount of room thanks to its roll-top design and numerous compartments while still cutting down on bulk, and is just $60 (down from $100).

Packable Wind Cobra Jacket: Whether you're heading out into the wilderness or just need a waterproof windbreaker for your bike commute, the hooded Wind Cobra Jacket has you covered (and it packs up neatly into the included zipper case). At $36 for the Stone color, this jacket is a steal.

Those are our top picks, but if you want to peruse the rest of the Chrome Industries Labor Day clearance offerings for yourself, then you can do so right here. Also feel free to check out our ongoing Labor Day sales roundup for more great Labor Day deals.

