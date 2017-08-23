Score a new work laptop and save with our favorite Amazon Chromebook deals

Chromebooks were regarded as something of a novelty when they first came onto the scene several years ago. The Linux-based Chrome OS was a unique departure from Windows, Mac, and even other Linux operating systems, but these lightweight and compact notebooks have become surprisingly popular recently — and as Google continues to improve its operating system, it doesn’t look like the Chromebook tide will be receding any time soon.
If you’re on the hunt for a compact work laptop that won’t break the bank, then now is the perfect time to jump onto the Chromebook bandwagon. We’ve picked out a handful of Chromebook deals available on Amazon right now which include some ultra-compact laptops, some midsized ones, and a couple of higher-end convertible 2-in-1 options.
Ultra-compact Chromebook deals
These 11-inch Chromebooks are the perfect portable companions for those times when you need to take your work on the move without dragging around the extra weight and bulk of a traditional 14- or 15-inch laptop.
- Samsung Chromebook 3: The Samsung Chromebook 3 is one of the most budget-friendly Chromebooks on the market and boasts an 11.6-inch display, 4GB of RAM, 16GB of flash storage, and a dual-core Intel Celeron N3060 CPU. A $21 discount means you can score the Chromebook 3 for just $169 from Amazon.
- Lenovo Chromebook N22: Lenovo’s Chromebook N22 offers similar specs to the Samsung Chromebook 3 with some added features such as reinforced hinges and connection ports, a rotatable digital camera, and a reinforced drop-resistant frame. The N22 can be yours for $218 after a $31 discount.
Midsized Chromebook deals
Looking for something bigger? These 13- and 14-inch Chromebooks offer wider screens and a larger form factor for users who prefer a more traditional laptop, but still deliver the same lightweight OS and high affordability as their smaller siblings.
- Asus Chromebook C300SA: The Asus C300SA puts a 1.6GHz dual-core CPU and 4GB of RAM behind a 13.3-inch screen, delivering efficient performance in a “Goldilocks” notebook size that’s not too small and not too bulky. A $20 discount knocks this Chromebook down to $209 on Amazon.
- HP Chromebook 14 G4: With its 14-inch HD display and 2.16GHz N2840 dual-core CPU, the HP Chromebook 14 G4 provides a little more screen real estate and processor power than the Asus. It also offers the biggest savings of any of the Chromebook deals on our roundup: The HP 14 G4 is just $228 on Amazon after a solid $71 discount.
Touchscreen and convertible Chromebook deals
These convertible touchscreen laptops are the cream of the Chromebook crop, offering a lot of versatility with their touchscreen displays and foldable designs that let you to use these devices as either a laptop or a tablet.
- Asus Chromebook Flip: The Chromebook Flip is powered by an Intel Core M3 CPU and 4GB of RAM and features a boosted 64GB of internal flash storage for your apps and files. The 12.5-inch 1080p touch display also rotates and folds down, allowing for either laptop or tablet use depending on the task at hand. The Flip can be yours for $469 from Amazon for a savings of $30.
- Samsung Chromebook Pro: The Samsung Chromebook Pro is one of our favorite Chrome OS notebooks (and we’re not the only ones). This 2-in-1 has a vibrant 12.3-inch 2400 x 1600 HD display which can rotate 360 degrees and fold flat for use as a tablet with the included stylus. A $50 discount lets you snag this deluxe convertible laptop for $500 from Amazon.
