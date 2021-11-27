It’s no secret that the days surrounding Cyber Monday are the absolute prime time to shop for electronics, and these three Cyber Monday Chromebook deals only prove it further. Getting a Chromebook for under $200 is next to impossible during the majority of the year, but we found these deals that make your savings bigger than ever, slashing prices by hundreds of dollars.

The notebook market has been affected by an ongoing chip shortage and supply chain issues for over a year now, so it’s been difficult to get reasonably-priced laptops. The best Cyber Monday deals make Chromebooks more affordable than ever, but they’re likely to sell out quickly. If you’ve been wanting to get a Chromebook, shop quickly before all of these notebooks get snatched up.

Chromebook deals under $200 for Cyber Monday 2021

111-inch 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook — $149, was $379

Extremely lightweight and portable

Mediatek processor is perfect for multitasking

2-in-1 means that you can use it in tent, tablet, laptop, or stand mode

Bright 11.6-inch IPS touchscreen displays an amazing range of colors

If you value flexibility and the ability to adapt your devices to match your exact needs, this Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 3 Chromebook might be right up your alley. Combining the use and ergonomics of a full-fledged laptop with a highly advanced touchscreen tablet makes your work easier than ever. It also comes in handy when you just want to relax with a bit of web browsing or watch a show. The 11.6-inch HD screen — extra bright thanks to the IPS panel — installed in this Chromebook has a 1366 x 768 resolution to accommodate all kinds of presentations, spreadsheets, and videos as required. All of that is useful, but this Chromebook’s biggest perk is definitely the fact that it’s fully touch-controlled — just like a tablet. This allows you to make the most of its features while still giving you a full-sized keyboard when you just need a laptop.

You may just be looking for a laptop, but going down the 2-in-1 road with Lenovo opens up a whole new world of possibilities. This notebook can be used in tent, tablet, laptop, or stand mode, depending on what you need. Sharing images and presentations during meetings has never been easier, and you can trust that this Chromebook will be able to handle such tasks with ease. Equipped with a multitasking-oriented 8-core Mediatek processor and matching onboard graphics, this is a notebook for those who value efficiency and portability in their daily life. Despite its small size, this Chromebook packs a lot of punch in this department, letting you watch movies, browse the web, and even engage in some basic creative workflows without limiting yourself. All of this is supported by 4GB memory, further adding to the multitasking capabilities of this 2-in-1 laptop.

Portability is the key when it comes to Chromebooks, and this one plays into that perfectly. Not only do you get over 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, but you’re also getting a device that is as easy to carry as it is energy efficient. This Lenovo IdeaPad weighs just a bit over 2.5 pounds and is 0.77-inches thin, meaning you can easily fit it in your backpack no matter where you’re headed. This is further enhanced by full Wi-Fi connectivity, complete with the use of hot spots, as well as the ability to connect to the internet through a wire if needed.

15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook — $199, was $299

Large, Full HD 15.6-inch display

Built-in webcam and microphone, perfect for remote work and studies

It supports microSD memory cards, making file storage and transfer easy

With built-in cloud support, you can upload your files and share them

Chromebooks are always thin and easy to carry, but that sometimes comes at a price. Be it the specifications or the screen size, something often has to go. Not this time, though — this 15.6-inch Samsung Chromebook has it all and then some, combining the three things you want in a notebook: Portability, performance, and ease of use, all in one elegant package. The use of platinum makes the notebook stand out without being as striking as the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, but it’s almost just as portable as its more expensive cousin. It’s almost shocking how light this Chromebook is: Weighing in at just 3.75 pounds and measuring just 0.6-inches thin, it’s easier to transport than some textbooks. It features thin bezels around the screen, optimizing the display ratio. The slightly wider top bezel comes with an HD webcam and a built-in microphone that is plug-and-play ready for video calls. You can use headphones thanks to the included headphone jack, but this Chromebook also has stereo speakers for when you don’t feel like being plugged in.

One of the biggest perks of buying this Chromebook over other models is its beautiful, full HD, 15.6-inch screen that’s fully supported by Intel’s UHD onboard graphics. Using the industry-standard 1920 x 1080 resolution, this notebook will display all of your files exactly as they were meant to be seen. Whether you want to wind down after work with an hour (or a few) of Netflix or you’re preparing an important presentation, the larger screen makes both work and entertainment just that much easier and more enjoyable. If you’re worried about battery life, you really don’t have to be. Despite the screen being large and bright, it’s lit by an energy-efficient LED backlight, ensuring that you can take this Chromebook with you when it’s time to head out. Samsung promises up to 10 hours of battery life on a single charge, making it perfect for both work and school.

Samsung’s 15.6-inch Chromebook comes with an Intel Celeron processor, optimized for quick performance during various computing tasks. Whether you’re working with spreadsheets, presentations, or relaxing while browsing the web, this processor combined with 4GB memory will get you through your tasks quickly. It boots up quickly thanks to its embedded 32GB memory card, and it is fully compatible with various Wi-Fi networks and hot spots, as well as wired internet connections. It even comes prepared on the software side of things. With Google Chrome OS preinstalled on the device, you’ll have access to all the latest apps and Google products, as well as enhanced virus protection to keep your files safe from harm. And when it’s time to get going, you can always transfer your work onto a microSD card.

