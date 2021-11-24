Give your old TV or monitor a new lease on life by picking up the best Chromecast Black Friday deal we’ve seen: a 33% discount that drops the price of the 3rd-generation Google Chromecast from $30 to $20. This is one of the best Black Friday deals on a streaming stick you’ll see anywhere online, so you’ll need to hurry. Staples is already limiting how many Chromecasts each person can buy, so it’s clear that these are going to be in high demand. There’s a good chance that they’ll sell out completely soon, so don’t wait. Get this amazing deal as soon as you can.

Today’s Best Chromecast Black Friday Deal

Why Buy:

Thousands of compatible apps, including streaming services

Works on nearly every operating system

Up to 1080p resolution

Support for both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi connections

The 3rd-generation Chromecast is on sale right now at Staples for just $20, which is $10 off the regular price of $30. Keep reading to learn more about how a Chromecast can upgrade your viewing experience.

TV technology tends to change quickly, so there’s a good chance you have an older plasma or LCD TV that still looks great but doesn’t have any smart functionality like Roku or Android OS. Fortunately, you can pick up this 3rd-generation Chromecast to cast nearly every type of content to your TV, whether it’s streaming services, music, or your computer screen. All you need to do is hook up the Chromecast to your TV, connect it to Wi-Fi, and you’ll have instant access to an entire world of media.

This compact Chromecast is compatible with nearly every operating system, including iOS, Android, Windows, and Mac so you can cast videos on any device. It supports up to 1080p full HD content, which is plenty to view the latest movies, TV shows, and live streams. It’s compatible with both 2.4GHz and 5GHz Wi-Fi and has a built-in antenna system for a low-buffering experience. It includes a long 1.75m power cable and adaptor, which is plenty of length to get to a power outlet.

The 3rd-generation Google Chromecast is the perfect way to bring any TV set into the digital era of content. You can pick it up for a rock-bottom price of $20 right now at staples, which is a discount of $10 on the original price. These are going to fly off the shelves at this price, so if you’re interested in this nifty device, you should get yours as soon as possible!

Should You Shop This Chromecast Black Friday Deal or Wait Until Cyber Monday?

If you’re not entirely sure about whether to get this offer right now or wait until Cyber Monday, then the answer is simple: get it right now. This price will likely be the lowest we’re going to see, and there’s no guarantee that this deal will even be available on Cyber Monday. These devices are already in limited supply right now, so there’s no point in waiting.

Sure, you can always return the item or cancel your order if you find the item for cheaper on Cyber Monday, but for the price that it’s currently retailing at, we think that’s unlikely. This is an incredible deal for one of the handiest devices you’re going to have in your home, so don’t hesitate. Get this fantastic Chromecast Black Friday deal right now!

