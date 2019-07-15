Share

Prime Day 2019 might seem dominated by tech deals, but Amazon also offers something for the outdoor person. Expect to see great discounts on camping gear during this summer’s most-awaited retail event. In fact, you can get the green Coleman Elite Montana tent now at half off its usual price if you order during the 48-hour sale.

Usually $220, the Coleman Elite Montana is only $110 on Amazon during Prime Day. This whopping 50-percent discount on this eight-person tent is only available from July 15 to 16. Hurry and place your order now.

The spacious Coleman Elite Montana tent lets you enjoy our nation’s beautiful outdoors together with your family and friends. Measuring 16 x 7 feet, it has enough room to fit three queen-size beds. And with this tent’s extended door awning, you get an additional area to store your gear. That is more space you can use to stretch out and relax.

The Elite Montana features snag-free, continuous pole sleeves and Coleman’s patented pin-and-ring system. This helps reduce pitching time to only 15 minutes. Take this tent to your next camping trip so you can spend less time setting up your home base and have more outdoor fun with your loved ones.

You always risk getting caught in the rain when you camp out. Just secure the included rainfly over your Elite Montana to keep your family and your gear dry. And with this Coleman tent’s inverted seams and welded floors, raindrops and moisture will not be able to seep into the interior.

And if the weather promises to be dry, you can enjoy sleeping under the night sky in the Coleman Elite Montana. Its mesh roof allows you to gaze at the stars. Just make sure to bring comfortable sleeping bags for everyone to avoid catching a cold, or worse, hypothermia.

The Green Coleman Elite Montana is available on Amazon today at a heavily discounted price of $110. You can only get this awesome 50-percent price cut on the National Park Foundation’s official tent during Prime Day, so make sure to order yours now.

