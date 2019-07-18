Digital Trends
Gear up for your camping trip with the Coleman Fast Pitch Tent, now only $139

Erica Katherina
By
coleman fast pitch cabin tent walmart deal tenaya lake 8 person

Summer is here, and that means camping, mountain tours, and beach trips are in full swing. If you’re looking for a durable backpacking tent for your next adventure but missed out on Prime Day discounts, fret not. Walmart has an ongoing special summer sale on outdoor equipment, including the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent. This tent normally retails for $210, but a hefty 34% price cut brings its price down to just $139.

When scouting for a good camping tent, you need something that is sturdy and versatile enough to be used either on the lawn or the backcountry. That’s what you’ll get with the Coleman Tenaya Lake – it offers an excellent combination of features, space, and quick setup that most campers look for in a tent.

Setting up a tent can be a pain, but that’s not the case for the Coleman Tenaya Lake. With pre-attached color-coded top holes and hub, fast-fit feet, and snag-free Insta-Clip suspension, this cabin tent assembles 55% more quickly than similar Coleman tents with a conventional setup. This fast-pitch system means less time raising your tent and more time exploring the outdoors. Packing is also made simple with the included carry bag.

This cabin tent has a spacious interior that can fit two queen-size airbeds or eight persons comfortably. It comes with a built-in closet (with shelves and a hanger) that lets you store things safely without taking up too much floor space. There are also mesh storage pockets sewn into the side of the tent’s wall where you can stash small necessities within easy reach.

To help ensure that you and your gear stay dry and protected no matter the weather, Coleman built this tent with a Weathertec technology. This tech includes inverted seams, a durable frame, a weather-resistant fabric zipper cuff, waterproof floors, and a rainfly, which overall ensure extra security against the storm, strong winds, and other elements. Other clever features are the E-Port that lets you bring power inside the tent, Illumine reflective lines for visibility at night, and a patented hinged door for easy entrances and exits.

Whether you’re staying in your own backyard or heading out to the wilderness, the Coleman Tenaya Lake Fast Pitch 8-Person Cabin Tent is a reliable companion for almost any kind of outdoor adventure. You can order it today on Walmart for only $139 instead of $210.

