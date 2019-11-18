Walmart discounts these Coleman 8-person and 10-person tents by up to $54

Camping season is here and it’s a great way to disconnect from reality, enjoy a bit of fresh air, and share scary stories over some hot cocoa and roasted marshmallows. To have the perfect camping trip, you need to have the perfect tent. Let’s face it: Nothing could potentially ruin your mood more effectively while camping than dealing with a terrible tent. Luckily, there are a lot of great tents to choose from, and we’ve located a couple that comes at great discounted prices on Walmart: The Coleman Montana 8-person tent, and the Coleman Weathermaster 10-person tent.

COLEMAN MONTANA – $135

The spacious Coleman Montana measures 16 feet by 7 feet and can fit a maximum of eight people and three queen-sized air mattresses and still have enough room for your bags. It has a central height of 74 inches, so a person who’s 6 foot and 2 inches tall will have little difficulty standing in the middle of it. It has an extended door awning designed for outdoor living, which also gives you more floor area to store your gear. This rainfly extends to the front porch and covers the wings, and you can easily fit three chairs underneath it. There’s a patented hinged door that saves you from the hassle of having to constantly zip up and down, unlike with most tents. Inside there are numerous mesh pockets that are sewn into the tent walls for stashing small necessities.

This tent is extremely easy and quick to set up. Featuring snag-free and continuous pole sleeves, Insta-Clip suspension, and a patented pin-and-ring system, you’ll be able to pitch it in just 15 minutes. The frame has been engineered to be extra-strong and has been tested to withstand 35 mph winds. And with Coleman’s WeatherTec system, which features welded floors with inverted seams, you won’t be spending any sleepless night because this tent is guaranteed to keep you dry and protected.

Poor air circulation is the number one culprit in the humid and foul-smelling air that commonly plagues most tents. That is why Coleman has made ventilation one of its top priorities. The specially designed angled windows can be kept open even when it’s raining, which helps improve air circulation.

The 8-person Coleman Montana normally retails for $170, but now you can purchase it on Walmart for a cool $35 off – get it for just $135.

COLEMAN WEATHERMASTER – $146

If it’s a bigger tent you want, consider the Coleman Weathermaster instead. This tent is large enough to accommodate 10 adults and three queen-sized airbeds thanks to its floor space of 17 feet by 9 feet. There’s plenty of room to move around and with a center height of 6 foot and 8 inches, really tall people will feel right at home in it. Using an optional divider that bisects the tent in the middle, you can divide the tent into two rooms for keeping the boys and girls separate. Just like the Coleman Montana, the Weathermaster has a hinged D-style door that offers easy in and out access. What it lacks is the convenient extended door awning.

The walls of the Weathermaster are made from taffeta polyester and the floor is made from 1,000D polyethylene. These materials are very sturdy and guarantee that you’ll be able to use this tent for a very long time. In case you’d get caught in a rainstorm, don’t fret. With Coleman’s patented WeatherTec system, you’ll stay dry, comfortable, and protected even with winds of up to 35 mph. Easy setup is ensured thanks to color-coded poles and continuous pole sleeves, although we have to mention that since this is a very large tent, pitching it requires two extra pairs of hands and at least 20 minutes. Lastly, the Weathermaster’s angled windows allow you to keep them open even when it’s pouring for improved air circulation.

The 10-person Coleman Weathermaster is currently on sale on Walmart for an awesome $54 off. Get it for just $146 instead of the usual $200.

Both the Coleman Montana and Weathermaster are extremely durable tents that allow you to live comfortably outdoors. If you have a party of 10 people and need a tent with plenty of room, get the Weathermaster for just $11 more. But if you enjoy lounging outside while still getting protection from the sun and rain, opt for Montana with its extended door awning. Want to go camping in style? Take a look at our best glamping tents.

Looking for more? Check out our curated deals page for more exciting discounts. And visit this page for the best Black Friday deals this 2019.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.



Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations