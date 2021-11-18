Even as an adult, it can be difficult to be sure how you’re supposed to brush your teeth. It can be tricky to make sure you’re brushing for long enough, getting all the right areas, and brushing often enough. Fortunately, one of the best Black Friday deals is here to make your daily brushing routine more exciting. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up a Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit for just $55, which is a $15 discount on the original price of $70. Keep reading to learn more about one of the must-have Walmart Black Friday deals.

In our Hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush review, we praised how it created incentives to encourage people to build a daily brushing routine, calling it “the smartest thing to happen to the smart toothbrush in a while.” When paired with the Hum by Colgate app, you get rewards points whenever you consistently brush your teeth. These points can then be used to get discounts on other products, like toothbrushes and replacement brush heads. The app does a few other things, including showing a visual guide that helps you target specific areas of your mouth throughout your brushing process. If you don’t want to use the app, the brush can also pulse whenever it’s time to switch sides.

A big mistake many people make when brushing is ending too quickly. Fortunately, the Colgate Smart Toothbrush is equipped with a two-minute timer that ensures you won’t go under time. The toothbrush comes with three vibration modes based on what suits you the most: normal, sensitive, and deep-clean. It also has a rechargeable battery that can operate for up to 10 days on a single charge with regular brushing, so you won’t need to worry about it running out of juice midway through the week. The handle is wonderful, and makes gripping and maneuvering the brush into your mouth easy to do. As an added bonus since this is a travel kit, you get a sleek-looking carrying case that offers additional protection for your toothbrush.

Whether you’re an avid fan of electric toothbrushes or this will be your first foray into an electric one, the Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush is an excellent way to power up your oral hygiene. Best of all, you can pick it up for a great discount at Walmart! You can get it for just $55, which is $15 off the standard price of $70. You don’t want to miss out on this deal. Hit that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can since this deal could expire at any time!

