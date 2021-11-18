  1. Deals
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

This Colgate smart electric toothbrush is only $55 for Black Friday

By
Hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush in hand
John Velasco / Digital Trends

Even as an adult, it can be difficult to be sure how you’re supposed to brush your teeth. It can be tricky to make sure you’re brushing for long enough, getting all the right areas, and brushing often enough. Fortunately, one of the best Black Friday deals is here to make your daily brushing routine more exciting. Right now at Walmart, you can pick up a Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush Kit for just $55, which is a $15 discount on the original price of $70. Keep reading to learn more about one of the must-have Walmart Black Friday deals.

In our Hum by Colgate Smart Toothbrush review, we praised how it created incentives to encourage people to build a daily brushing routine, calling it “the smartest thing to happen to the smart toothbrush in a while.” When paired with the Hum by Colgate app, you get rewards points whenever you consistently brush your teeth. These points can then be used to get discounts on other products, like toothbrushes and replacement brush heads. The app does a few other things, including showing a visual guide that helps you target specific areas of your mouth throughout your brushing process. If you don’t want to use the app, the brush can also pulse whenever it’s time to switch sides.

A big mistake many people make when brushing is ending too quickly. Fortunately, the Colgate Smart Toothbrush is equipped with a two-minute timer that ensures you won’t go under time. The toothbrush comes with three vibration modes based on what suits you the most: normal, sensitive, and deep-clean. It also has a rechargeable battery that can operate for up to 10 days on a single charge with regular brushing, so you won’t need to worry about it running out of juice midway through the week. The handle is wonderful, and makes gripping and maneuvering the brush into your mouth easy to do. As an added bonus since this is a travel kit, you get a sleek-looking carrying case that offers additional protection for your toothbrush.

Whether you’re an avid fan of electric toothbrushes or this will be your first foray into an electric one, the Hum by Colgate Smart Electric Toothbrush is an excellent way to power up your oral hygiene. Best of all, you can pick it up for a great discount at Walmart! You can get it for just $55, which is $15 off the standard price of $70. You don’t want to miss out on this deal. Hit that “Buy Now” button as soon as you can since this deal could expire at any time!

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Black Friday Chromebook deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

We can’t believe how cheap this 24-inch gaming monitor is today

The Acer Nitro QG241Y gaming monitor with a spaceship on the screen.

Best Black Friday headphone deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Headphone Deals 2021

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2021: Cheapest prices today

Best Black Friday Gaming Laptop Deals 2021

Best Black Friday monitor deals 2021: What to buy today

Best Black Friday Monitor Deals 2021

This next-gen moon buggy could soon be rolling over the lunar surface

Northrop Grumman's proposed moon buggy design.

SpaceX boss Elon Musk eyes new date for Starship’s first orbital flight

watch spacex land next gen starship rocket for first time sn10 high altitude flight test edit

Best Black Friday desktop computer deals for November 2021

best cheap desktop computer deals - HP Slim desktop

Halo Infinite PC performance guide: The best settings for a high frame rate

Halo Infinite capture the flag.

Barking mad? The DogPhone lets a canine call its owner

A dog looking at a laptop.

Best Microsoft Surface Pro deals for November 2021

Top 5 benefits of smart lighting

twinkly line review smart led light strip 2 of 10

The best Nintendo Switch controllers for 2021

Red and blue Joy-Con view from angle.