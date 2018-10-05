Digital Trends
The best Columbus Day mattress sales and promotions for 2018

Digital Trends Staff
Quality of life directly correlates to the quality of sleep we get night in and night out. Still, many of us continue to suffer with our current mattresses, which are often too worn out or — even worse — never really gave us the comfort and stability we desperately need.

Sure, a mattress can get expensive, especially one actually worth trusting your body and health with. But if you’re tired of being tired due to your poorly constructed mattress, now is a great time to consider making a potentially life-impacting purchase.

Many online brands are offering competitive Columbus Day (or fall season) deals on the purchase of a new mattress — some with steep discounts, others with a free pillow thrown in, and a few even offering discounts and freebies. Best of all, each brand offers generous return policies, allowing you enough time to get a real grasp on how your sleep is improving.

Below are some of the best mattress deals for the holiday weekend.

Nectar

labor day mattress sales and promotions nectar

Nectar has almost broken from the pack with its quality, yet affordable, mattresses. Get $125 off the purchase of a new mattress and two of the company’s premium pillows free. A 365-night home trial complete with free shipping and returns ensures a worry-free purchase, and with that forever warranty, this could very well be the last mattress you ever buy.

Shop Now

DreamCloud

columbus day sales on mattresses dreamcloud desktop mattress full khjbasdj 720x720

One of the more luxurious mattresses in the market, DreamCloud is offering $200 off the purchase price of its mattresses. With free shipping and returns, you can test out your mattress for an entire year and send it back for a full refund if you aren’t happy. The premium memory foam, breathable coils, and cashmere-blend tops will likely be enough to satisfy you though.

Shop Now

Eight Sleep

eight smart mattress sleep coach

What sets Eight Sleep apart from the others is its insistence on utilizing technology to deliver a better night’s sleep. Its smart mattresses and mattress toppers track your sleep behavior, control temperatures, set alarms, and integrate with your smart home integration. Eight also promises more support for those with back pain. Exclusively for Digital Trends readers, get $100 off a mattress and two free pillows with code DTRENDSCD. You get a 100-night trial to decide if you like it, or return for a full refund.

Shop Now

Leesa

labor day mattress sales and promotions leesa

Get $150 off a Leesa mattress, or $225 off its higher-end Sapira mattress line. These foam beds come with a 100-night risk-free trial, free shipping, and even have white-glove delivery available. If you’re ready for maximum comfort, memory foam is the way to go.

Shop Now

Helix

helix sleep makes your perfect mattress from a questionnaire

Take a quiz on Helix’s website and the company will match you with a mattress that best suits your needs. Get $75 off the purchase of a new mattress. With a 100-night sleep trial, you’ll have more than enough nights to determine if you were matched with the perfect fit.

Shop Now

Sleep Number

columbus day sales on mattresses sleep number 720x720

Unlike the other brands here who send you a bed-in-a-box, Sleep Number is offering free premium delivery and setup for Columbus Day weekend. In addition, save $500 off its 360 smart beds. You have 100 days from the delivery date to decide if you are not happy with your purchase, but keep in mind, shipping and setup fees will be subtracted from your refund.

Shop Now

Layla Sleep

layla launches its mattress delivery kickstarter matress set up

Get $100 off mattress and a free pillow. With a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty, trying it out for yourself is pretty risk free.

Shop Now

Purple

labor day mattress sales and promotions purp

Need something to put your new mattress on? Purple is giving away a free platform base (or pillow) with any mattress purchase. It comes with that 100-night risk-free trial, so you can take some time to figure out how you feel about it.

Shop Now

Brooklyn Bedding

columbus day sales on mattresses brooklyn bedding 4 720x720

With a new mattress, you’ll likely need new sheets, as well. Brooklyn Bedding’s Columbus Day sale includes 20 percent off all mattresses and 30 percent off all sheets and pillows. You’ll have 30 days to decide if you’re happy with your new mattresses, which seems petty compared to the competition, but it should be enough time for you to figure out if your sleep has improved.

Shop Now

Allswell

columbus day sales on mattresses mattresscover 3 a5d241b3 6223 43c3 9412 98fb4426a072 720x720 1

Space is limited? Allswell’s sale is strictly focused on twin mattresses. Get 30 percent off all twin mattresses and twin-size bedding. Like other mattress companies on this list, you get the standard 100-night free trial to decide whether or not an Allswell mattress is for you.

Shop Now

Puffy Mattress

columbus day sales on mattresses puffy mattress lux 720x720

The Puffy Mattress brand has two current offers: 

  • Apply code BESTPUFFY for  $50 off a Puffy Mattress on top of the current $200 off sale (total discount $250 off). 
  • Looking to indulge a little more? Apply code BESTPUFFY75 for $75 off Puffy Lux Mattress, which can also be combined with the current $200 off sale for a total $275 off. 

You have 101 nights to sleep on the mattress and decide if it’s right for you.

Shop Now

Bear Mattress

columbus day sales on mattresses bear mattress 720x720

Bear Mattress has a few available offers depending on how much you spend:

  • Get $200 off orders of $1,400 or more with code FALL200.
  • Get $125 off orders $950 – $1,399 with code FALL125.
  • Get $50 off orders $500 – $949 with code FALL50.

Like others, Bear Mattress gives you 100-night free trial to decide whether or not it’s the right mattress for you.

Shop Now

SleepOvation

columbus day sales on mattresses sleepovation

With one of the steepest discounts available, SleepOvation is offering $250 off with code FALLSALE. SleepOvation also offers a 100-night free trial.

Shop Now

Once you choose the right mattress, you’ll like need to choose some decent sheets. We’ve got a full guide to sheets to help you out.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

