Prime Day: Adding remote start to your car just got $150 cheaper

Chilly winter mornings will soon return, so it’s a good time to consider adding a remote start system to your car, especially with some of the great Prime Day deals that are on now, thanks to Amazon’s Prime Early Access Sale. Where Amazon leads, others follow, and among a wide assortment of Best Buy Prime Day deals, you can get this Compustar 4905S two-way remote start system for only $300 — — with installation included.

Why you should buy the Compustar 4905S Remote Start System

Unless you’re lucky enough to leave your car in a climate-controlled garage, you’ve undoubtedly experienced winter mornings shivering behind your steering wheel while waiting for your car to warm up and hot summer afternoons where you can barely touch the seats. With Compustar’s 4905S two-way remote start system, you can solve both problems.

A pair of included key fobs lets you start your car from up to 3,000 feet away — more than enough range to get it to a comfortable temperature before you venture outside. That’s not all, though; this handy remote start system offers two-way communications so you can confirm your vehicle has successfully started by glancing at an LED on the fob, along with timed start and valet mode. It’s compatible with most vehicles with automatic transmission, including diesel, electric, and hybrid electric cars.

If you want to ensure your car is warm and toasty when you get into it this winter, you’ll need to act quickly, though, as this Best Buy Prime Day deal for $150 off the Compustar 4905S kit is only on for a few more hours.

