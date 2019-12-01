Best Buy drops Cyber Monday Chromebook deals today starting at $119

The best Cyber Monday deals are here today, and Best Buy has already dropped some amazing deals on Chromebooks with discounts of up to $159 and a lowest price of $119. If you’re in the market for a lightweight Cyber Monday laptop with a breezy and easy-to-use operating system (Chrome OS) at a budget price, look no further than Best Buy’s Cyber Monday deals on Chromebooks from brands like HP, Acer, Lenovo, and Asus.

Here’s a look at some of Best Buy’s deepest Cyber Monday discounts on Chromebooks happening now. We’ve also found a the best MacBook deals if you prefer MacOS.

14-inch HP Chromebook – $119, was $249

This deal is the lowest priced Chromebook Best Buy is currently offering for Cyber Monday. With it, you’ll save $130 and snag yourself an HP Chromebook with a 14-inch display, a dual-core AMD A4 accelerated processor, 4GB of RAM, 32GB of eMMC flash storage, a TrueVision HD webcam, and a dual array microphone. This Chromebook is also exceptionally light: It weighs only 3.4 pounds.

15.6-inch Acer Chromebook – $159, was $229

This Acer Chromebook deal offers up a $70 discount, and the price gets knocked down to well under $200, and you can’t beat that price for an Acer Chromebook that comes with a 15.6-inch display, 16GB of eMMC flash storage, an Intel Atom x5-E8000 processor, 4GB of RAM, Intel HD graphics, and support for HDMI output which lets you connect your Chromebook to an HDTV or high-def monitor.

11.6-inch 2-in-1 Lenovo Chromebook – $179, was $279

With this Lenovo 2-in-1 touchscreen Chromebook you’ll save $100 and get yourself a compact and uncommonly light Chromebook all in one go. This 11.6-inch Lenovo Chromebook comes with a 10-point multitouch screen, 32GB of eMMC flash storage, HDMI output support, a MediaTek processor, 4GB of RAM, a 720p webcam, and it has the ability to be flipped and folded 360 degrees to accommodate a variety of display modes. You’ll get all of that and it only weighs 2.65 pounds.

14-inch 2-in-1 HP Chromebook – $279, was $419

Best Buy’s deal on this 2-in-1 Chromebook from HP saves you $140 and lets you take home a Chromebook that normally costs over $400, for just $279. And that discounted price gets you a Chromebook with a 14-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Pentium Silver N5000 processor, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, 4GB of RAM, and an HD webcam. And while it’s not the lightest Chromebook on this list of deals, it still only weighs 3.48 pounds and is only 0.7 inches wide.

14-inch 2-in-1 ASUS Chromebook – $370, was $529

This Asus Chromebook deal has the biggest discount on this list of Cyber Monday deals from Best Buy: A $159 discount that cuts the price down from $529 to just $370. And this normally over $500 laptop seems to have it all: A 14-inch full HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core m3 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of eMMC flash storage, an HD webcam, and a 360-degree “flip and fold design.”

It’s also worth noting that every single one of the deals mentioned in this list comes with three months of Disney+ free, and that’s a Disney+ deal you don’t want to miss.

