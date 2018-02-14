8 Amazon products you don’t need, but will probably want

Ring ring ring ring ring ring ring … If you’ve ever wanted your very own authentic banana phone, then you’ve come to the right place. Ringing in at $40 on Amazon, this wireless handset syncs with your iOS or Android smartphone so you can take and make calls with a banana. What a time to be alive.
We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and choose what we cover carefully and independently. If you find a better price for a product listed here, or want to suggest one of your own, email us at dealsteam@digitaltrends.com.
Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.
If the banana phone doesn’t make you feel like a celebrity, then how about trying your own personal sauna? This SereneLife portable sauna uses infrared heat to help you get a good sweat going right at home. Sweat out those toxins (or alcohol, or whatever) and fold the thing up for closet storage when your sweat session is finished. The SereneLife personal infrared sauna comes in at $230 on Amazon.
Are you planning to shave that beard, but need to contain the mess? This man-bib makes it easy. The suction cups stick to your mirror so you can keep the whiskers off of your counter and out of your sink (or collect them for some other purpose that we’re sure isn’t totally weird). At only $12 from Amazon, this beard bib is sure to make any hirsute neat-freak happy.
We’ve probably all had that moment where we needed to cut a pizza and didn’t have a roll-cutter handy. But before you go looking for a knife (or shopping for a new pizza cutter), have you considered a pair of scissors? These pizza scissors, only $12 on Amazon, might just be one of the more practical items on our list, making it easy to cut the perfect-sized slice every time.
Another treat for the neat-freaks and germophobes out there is the PhoneSoap smartphone sanitizer, which is exactly what it sounds like. Place that filthy phone inside the PhoneSoap, close it shut, and the device will emit UV rays to wipe out bacteria. It fits just about any modern smartphone and comes in at $60 on Amazon.
Another unique item that’s actually pretty practical is this reusable notebook from Everlast. The spiral notebook features 32 erasable pages that wipe clean with a damp cloth when used with Pilot FriXion pens, once if which is included. The Everlast reusable notebook is available on Amazon for just $31.
If you’ve ever broken an alarm clock (and not by accident) then this sunrise wake-up clock is for you. Rather than yanking you out of your peaceful slumber with an obnoxious alarm, this Philips clock slowly wakes you up by emitting a warm light that slowly increases in intensity to match the sunrise. It does offer a noise function if you need that extra kick to get out of bed, however, and doubles as a handy reading light. You can grab the Philips sunrise wake-up clock from Amazon for $50.
The umbrella so nice we featured it twice: We included this awesome Star Wars-inspired umbrella in our favorite lightsabers roundup and it’s just too cool to pass up here. Along with keeping you dry, this light-up umbrella gives adults a legitimate excuse to carry a toy lightsaber around. At only $23, there’s no excuse for any Star Wars fan to pass it up.
