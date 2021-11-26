These cordless vacuum Black Friday deals will help you keep your home spotless, especially in the upcoming holiday season when everything from fallen leaves to tiny Legos may litter your floor and threaten bare feet. A lot of these qualify for an extended holiday return period, and you can also snag free shipping depending on where you buy them from.

Today’s best cordless vacuum Black Friday deals

Why Buy:

Lightweight design

Powerful air filtration

High capacity dust bin

40 minute run time

The Samsung Jet 60 is designed specifically to help pet owners get that pesky pet hair out of their carpets. A digital inverter motor means more efficient, high-powered cleaning on any surface, whether that’s hardwood, tile, or carpet. The vacuum can run for up to 40 minutes on a single charge. You’ll easily be able to handle that time, too, thanks to its lightweight design. At only 6 pounds, the Jet 60 can be used for an extended period without straining yourself.

The Jet Cyclone technology used in the vacuum reduces clogs in the filter, while the 5-layer filtration system helps to improve the air quality in your home and captures up to 99.999% of microdust. The 0.8-liter dustbin collects more dirt and dust so you don’t have to empty it as often. As an added bonus, you can remove the dust bin and dump it directly into the trash — no risk of getting your hands covered in dust.

Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal Cord-Free SticK Vacuum — $400, was $500

Why Buy:

Up to 60 minutes of runtime

Whole-machine air filtration

Three cleaning modes

Easy conversion to a handheld vacuum for cars and stairs

The Dyson Cyclone V10 is another stick vacuum designed with pets in mind. It boasts powerful suction that’s capable of pulling pet hair right out of carpets, while the whole-machine filtration protects the air quality in your home. The combination of these two features makes this a great option for someone that loves furry friends, but has an allergy to pet dander. The Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal works with every type of floor and can run for up to 60 minutes on a single charge. Recharging the battery takes about 2.5 hours.

At just under six pounds, the Dyson Cyclone V10 Animal is ideal for use around the house. It’s not too heavy, and you can detach the main cleaning attachment to convert the vacuum into a handheld model that’s perfect for cleaning the stairs or vacuuming out your car. A slew of included attachments expands its functionality even more, with a dusting brush, crevice tool, motorized tool, and torque drive cleaner head all included in the package. The Cyclone V10 Animal is the slightly more affordable version of the V10 lineup, but it’s perfect for homes with pets, especially at this price point.

Anker Eufy HomeVac S11 Reach Handstick Vacuum — $99, was $199

Why Buy:

Up to 40 minutes of run time

Multiple cleaning modes to choose from

Multiple attachments

Lightweight

The Eufy HomeVac S11 Reach is the ideal handheld vacuum for almost any situation. It’s incredibly affordable and lightweight, making it perfect for vacuuming anything from the couch to the inside of drawers. A wide range of included attachments like the 2-in-1 crevice tool, the long crevice tool, a mini-motorized brush, and more make it possible to tackle almost any situation. If something goes wrong, a two-year warranty is included for the vacuum itself, while Anker will also replace the battery pack for up to 12 months after purchase.

You can choose between three different cleaning modes depending on the situation. In Max mode, the battery life will only last about 8 minutes — but in the Low mode, which is perfect for day-to-day cleaning, you’ll get about 40 minutes of runtime. The stylish white and blue design of the vacuum cleaner makes it stand out from a lot of the competition, and you can easily mount it on the wall to keep it up and out of the way.

Should you shop these cordless vacuum Black Friday deals or wait until Cyber Monday?

You won’t find better deals on Cyber Monday than you will during Black Friday. Cyber Monday, while it has its fair share of savings, often rehashes the same deals seen over the previous weekend. It also usually has lower stock overall, since companies sell out during the first few days of sales.

If you are interested in any of these products, go ahead and make the purchase. You can always cancel or return your order if you see a better deal later, but waiting too long can mean missing out on awesome savings during some of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen yet.

