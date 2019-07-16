Digital Trends
Looking for a gaming headset? Amazon cuts prices of Corsair and HyperX for Prime

Erica Katherina
No matter how large the display or realistic the graphics, a great gaming experience isn’t complete without high-quality audio. You can go with installing speakers but if you want some privacy from the things around you, a gaming headset is your best option.

Whether you’re building a new gaming setup or looking to upgrade, now’s your chance to score amazing deals on gaming headphones. The bestselling HyperX Cloud II and the newly released Corsair HS60 are both available at massive discounts just for Amazon’s Prime Day – sale prices are $70 and $40 respectively.

HYPERX CLOUD II – 30% OFF

This next-generation headset produces virtual 7.1 surround sound with depth and distance to enhance your gaming, music, or movie experience. It’s equipped with an advanced audio control box that makes it easy to activate noise and echo cancellation and automatic gain control (AGC) functionality, so you can enjoy amplified audio, clearer voice quality, and reduced background noise. The 100% memory foam earpads and interchangeable ear cups ensure a customized fit that will support comfortable gaming for hours.

The HyperX Cloud II is an excellent pick for awesome audio and reliable in-game communication. It also works with multiple gaming platforms, including PC, PS4, PS4 PRO, Xbox One, and Xbox One S. As a Prime Day sale, you can order this gaming headset for $70 instead of its usual $100 price tag. Accessories include leatherette and velour ear cushions, an airplane adapter, and a travel-friendly pouch.

CORSAIR HS60 – 43% OFF

A more budget-friendly option is the Corsair HS60. This headset sports the company’s signature build quality and metal construction, ensuring long-term durability. It has plush memory foam earcups that promise exceptional comfort for hours of nonstop gameplay. It’s also compatible with several gaming platforms, including PC, Xbox One, PS4, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

The key highlight of this headset is the virtual 7.1 surround sound on PC. With this feature, you get an immersive multichannel positional audio that puts you in the middle of the action. This 360-degree field of sound is also useful in gaming as it lets you hear things you can’t see and helps you pinpoint the movement of other players. Other features include a detachable microphone that reduces ambient noise for enhanced audio voice quality and the easily accessible on-ear controls for when you need to adjust the volume or mute the mic.

The Corsair HS60 normally rings in at $70, but Amazon has made it more affordable for only $40. This deal is only available on Prime Day so you better grab yours while you can.

Looking for more great stuff? Check out other amazing Prime Day deals on our curated deals page.

We strive to help our readers find the best deals on quality products and services, and we choose what we cover carefully and independently. The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

