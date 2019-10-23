One of the best gaming keyboards — the Corsair K63 — is discounted on Amazon

A PC gaming system isn’t complete without the right gaming keyboard. As a peripheral responsible for handling your movements and commands, it can make all the difference between winning and losing. Whether you’re building a new PC gaming setup or upgrading from an old, clunky keyboard, check out this Corsair mechanical gaming keyboard deal we found on Amazon. The giant retailer is discounting the K63 red LED model right now, slashing its price from $80 down to $50.

The Corsair K63 Compact is currently featured on our website as one of the best gaming keyboards this year. It even received the Digital Trends seal of approval as a recommended product together with a 4 out of 5 star rating. Its small footprint is built for easy transportation, making it an ideal companion to your gaming laptop. It also means freeing up more room for your mouse.

Don’t take its compact build as a sign of skimpy features, though. Despite being smaller than conventional gaming keyboards, this Corsair mechanical gaming keyboard is surprisingly stuffed with incredible features. It doesn’t have dedicated macro keys, but you can record macros using the Corsair desktop software called Corsair Utility Engine (CUE). This software also allows for various customization options, including the creation of custom profiles to load a specific game, setting up pre-determined key illumination, and key remapping. Its top-right corner is outfitted with dedicated multimedia controls for easy adjustment of volume on the fly.

The Corsair K63 relies on the Cherry MX Red switches for the ultimate performance and advantage in gaming. Each key has a responsive actuation force (thanks to the soft spring) which ensures a smooth descent between keypress and actuation. And with a full key rollover, your keystrokes are always registered the way you intend. This is especially helpful if you like playing games with fast actions.

PC gamers who want customization and performance but are not after a whole lot of flair will love the K63 Compact. Aside from saving space on the desktop, it also provides the necessary tools PC gamers need to win. Amazon just makes it even more attractive after a $30 price cut. Order this Corsair mechanical gaming keyboard today at a discounted price of $50.

