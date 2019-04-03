Amazon drops prices on Air Fryers for guilt-free fried foods

Share

Cooking with an air fryer has become wildly popular thanks to its ability to fry foods using little to no oil. Air fryers cut down on oil but are still able to make your favorite snacks golden and crispy. Grab an air fryer and you can feel less guilty about that second serving of chicken wings and fries. Right now is a great time to do so, as Amazon is discounting two Cosori Air Fryers by up to 20 percent.

The Cosori 3.7-Quart Air Fryer serves two to three people and is normally priced at $100, but you can get it for $80 right now when you click the Amazon checkbox. If you’re looking for something bigger, the 5.8-Quart Cosori Air Fryer is also discounted. Normally priced at $120, you get $10 off, bringing the price down to $110. It serves food for three to five people. Both of the air fryers also come with a Cosori cookbook featuring 100 recipes and a two-year warranty.

The smaller Cosori Air Fryer has 1500-watt power and the larger one is 1700 watts. They have a temperature range from 180 degrees to 400 degrees. Cooking with a Cosori air fryer cuts the fat content by 85 percent, so you’re consuming less greasy foods. They use 360-degree air circulation technology to circulate heated air and cook crispy foods by gently removing moisture. You can also use this handy kitchen appliance to fry, bake, grill, and roast your meals with just a fraction of the calories.

Cosori has 11 cooking presets to make cooking with an air fryer super-easy. It features presets for steak, chicken, seafood, shrimp, bacon, frozen foods, french fries, vegetables, root vegetables, bread, and desserts. Just tap on the digital LED touchscreen to start cooking. The screen displays reminders along with the temperature and time. You can set a timer up to 60 minutes.

