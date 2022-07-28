 Skip to main content
Amazon’s bestselling air fryer just dropped to $100

Nina Derwin
By
Cosori Pro II air fryer sits next to a recipe book on a white background.

The air fryer has recently become one of the most sought-after and frequently used kitchen appliances, and that’s because the air fryer can do everything your oven or deep fryer can do, except faster and with less cleanup. We’re always seeking out the best air fryer deals, and we’ve got a great one for you today. Amazon is offering its bestselling Cosori air fryer, the Cosori Pro II, for only $100, saving you $30 off its original price of $130. If you’ve been debating adding one of these appliances to your kitchen lineup for a while, now may very well be the time to grab one.

Cosori is the brand behind many of the best air fryers, and the Pro II is its No. 1 seller on Amazon. The Pro II features many customizable functions, as well as an enhanced heating element, and a new design that allows your food to cook faster while making it crispier than ever. The customizable cooking functions enable you to save the time and temperature for any of your meals so that you can use them over and over again with just a few touches of a button.

You’ll often need to shake your meals halfway through cooking, and the Pro II lets you add personalized shake reminders so your food never burns and you never miss a shake. The 5.8-quart capacity is enough to serve three to five people, with room to even cook a whole chicken. This air fryer couldn’t be easier to clean, and its pieces are dishwasher safe, but just in case you want a tutorial, check out our guide for how to clean an air fryer. Try out any of the recipes in the cookbook that’s included in the box or adapt any of your own recipes to be air fryer friendly.

Once you start using an air fryer, you’ll never go back to using your oven unless you absolutely have to. Don’t miss your chance to save $30 on Cosori’s most popular model on Amazon, the Corosi Pro II. Bring one home today for only $100 and start making the crispiest, fastest meals you’ve ever had.

