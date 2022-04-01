This voice controlled robot vacuum is 20% OFF today

You should browse through retailers’ vacuum deals if you need help with maintaining a clean home, but for added convenience, you might want to consider taking advantage of robot vacuum deals. These helpful devices will keep your floor spotless, with little to no effort required from you. If you’re interested but you don’t want to spend too much, check out Costway’s 20% discount for the Costway voice-controlled robot vacuum, which brings its price down by $29 to just $119 from its original price of $148.

The best robot vacuums provide both powerful performance and convenient features, both of which are present in the Costway voice-controlled robot vacuum. With a maximum suction power of 2,000 Pa, this robot vacuum can pick up dirt, debris, and pet hair from all kinds of surfaces, including carpets. You can also connect the robot vacuum to your home’s Wi-Fi network so that you can use voice commands through Amazon’s Alexa to start and stop cleaning. Its companion app will let you check the cleaning process in real time, schedule when you want the robot vacuum to do its job, and customize how you want it to clean your home.

According to Digital Trends’ guide on how to choose a robot vacuum, sensors are important so that the device will be able to navigate rooms and avoid bumping into furniture. The Costway voice-controlled robot vacuum is equipped with anti-collision and anti-drop sensor technology, so you won’t have to worry about it while it moves around your home. The robot vacuum also has a mopping function for a total clean, and it can run for up 120 minutes before it needs to go back to its charging dock.

Keeping your floor clean will be very easy if you own the Costway voice-controlled robot vacuum, which is currently on sale with a 20% discount. You can buy the device from Costway for just $119, which is down $29 from its original price of $148. The deal may disappear at any moment though, so if you don’t want to miss out on this special offer, you shouldn’t take too much time thinking about it. Click that Buy Now button immediately to get the Costway voice-controlled robot vacuum delivered to your doorstep as soon as possible.

