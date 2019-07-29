Deals

Enjoy cleaner air with Coway’s Airmega 400, now below $500 on Amazon

Erica Katherina
By
best air purifiers for allergies 2 airmega

Having an air purifier at home is beneficial in many ways. They easily get rid of dust, allergens, unpleasant odors, and other viruses that may cause respiratory issues and health problems. If you’re looking to get your hands on an air purifier, now is a great time as Amazon is offering the Coway Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier on sale. It usually costs $749, but a hefty 38% discount slashed its price to just $463.

When shopping for an air purifier, one of the main things to look for is a true High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filtration capability. The Coway Airmega 400 has that and more: It has a Max2 filter (combined activated carbon and a true HEPA filter) that effectively captures up to 99.97% of the tiniest contaminants, including pollutants, pollen, and particles. It’s also powerful enough to reduce over 99% of volatile organic compounds and lessen fumes such as ammonia and acetaldehyde.

This air purifier cleans the air by using a powerful dual-suction technology that draws contaminated air from the side and pushes filtered air out at the top. It has a washable and permanent pre-filter designed for catching larger particles like fur and hair. There’s also a filter indicator that lets you know when it’s time to clean the pre-filters or replace the Max2 filter. All these ensure fast and efficient air cleaning so you can breathe easily throughout.

The Airmega is built for rooms sized up to 1,560 square feet. It cleans the air two times per hour and communicates real-time indoor air quality through a pollution sensor. With a brightly colored LED ring, you can easily identify how clean or dirty your indoor air is every minute of the day: Blue for good, green for moderate, yellow for unhealthy, and red for very unhealthy.

What makes this air purifier stand out is its smart functionality. With the Smart Mode feature, it adapts to its surroundings by automatically adjusting fan speed depending on the room’s air quality and lighting conditions. This allows for an energy-efficient performance without sacrificing efficacy.

Protect yourself and your loved ones from airborne illnesses with the help of Coway’s Airmega 400 Smart Air Purifier. You can order yours on Amazon for only $463 instead of $749.

