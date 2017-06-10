Score $30 off from Amazon on these popular Bluetooth headphones

Upgrade your listening experience with a set of Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones, which are currently 30 percent off on Amazon. The headphones are not only stylish and portable but also have active noise-canceling technology built-in.

Enjoy significant noise reduction while working, traveling, commuting, and more. The active noise reduction can also easily be turned off with the simple flip of a switch. The headphones have proprietary 40-millimeter large aperture drivers that produce exceptional clarity. There’s also an extended frequency range, with a deep, accurate bass response.

The headphones are noticeably lightweight, with “pillow-like” softness on the headband and ear cushions. Conveniently, the earcups rotate to give you a more fine-tuned fit. The headphones have a unique 90-degree swivel design, so you can adjust them to the most suitable angle. With such a comfortable fit around your ears, you can easily wear them all day long without discomfort. They offer 24 to 30 hours of battery life in Bluetooth, making them perfect for when there’s no time to power up. Alternatively, you can enjoy music when the battery dies by simply using the included 3.5mm audio cable.

The headphones are an Amazon No. 1 best-seller in the Over-Ear Headphones category based on more than 2,000 customer reviews. Some reviewers love that they can go hands-free with the onboard mic pulse remote that allows for taking calls, controlling, and switching playlists. Others enjoy the 18-month warranty, which comes free with the purchase of the headphones.

These Cowin E-7 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Bluetooth Over-ear Stereo Headphones regularly retail for $100 but are currently discounted to $70 on Amazon, saving you $30 (30 percent).

Buy it now from:

Amazon