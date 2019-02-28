Share

April 15 will be here before you know it and it’s better to get started on tax filing early than to leave it for last minute. While there are numerous tax programs to help you file your taxes online, most come with a price attached. Credit Karma, however, is different. Known for providing free credit scoring and reporting, among other financial services, now that it’s tax season, Credit Karma is offering the option to file your tax return for free with no hidden fees. No matter your situation, you can use Credit Karma to report your taxes online and receive your state return. Grab your W2 or 1099 forms and find out how to get started.

Before using Credit Karma for this purpose, make sure that the state you live in supports filing taxes through its service. Once you decide to use Credit Karma, you’ll find that its interface is comprehensive and utilizes an easy-to-use questionnaire style. Plus it offers community forums and chat services if you run into any problems. Credit Karma is also mobile friendly for iOS or Android users who prefer to follow its instructions via phone. The only potential fees that come up are for recommended financial management services that you might be interested in through your Credit Karma account.

If you want to be in good shape with the IRS don’t procrastinate on filing for your taxes.Learn about deductions for student loan interest , mortgage interest, and property taxes while you file your taxes. Tax preparation can be daunting but Credit Karma breaks it down into an easy process for customers to use, permitting you to remain worry free during tax season. Get started on filing for your tax return now.

In order to get started, you’ll have to answer some basic questions about some basic issues:

Marital status

Number of dependents

Whether you rent or own your home

Employment status, whether you are a student, a retiree, employed (W-2), or work for yourself (1099, Schedule K, C, etc.)

Expenses and/or deductions, including payments for student loan interest, charity, retirement, vehicle registration fees, federal or state taxes, and medical expenses.

