The Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker gets a 41% price cut from Amazon

From snacks to one-pot meal concoctions, slow cookers can do almost anything. The cooking process may take some time but that’s exactly what it’s made for. Crock-Pots allow you to toss in all ingredients and leave it to cook with while you go about other things on your to-do list. This low-fat method of cooking is ideal for tenderizing and extracting flavor from inexpensive cuts of meat. Amazon currently has a hot deal on the Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker (SCCPVL600S) that brings its list price of $50 down by $41%.

For a discounted price of $30, you can have enough food ready to serve seven or more people, which makes this six-quart slow cooker economical and convenient for tailgating, potluck, or for hosting gatherings. You can now take your recipe wherever you go, as the gasket lid is complemented with hinged locks to keep the unit sealed for mess-free travel while handles are readily available to enhance its portable features. But if you’re looking for something a bit faster, you should check out this all-time-low deal on pressure cookers.

Part of enjoying a one-pot meal is having less to worry about when it comes to cleaning up. The glass lid and stoneware of this slow cooker can be washed under hot, soapy water or you may opt to run it through the dishwasher. Also, the removable stoneware doubles as a serving dish so you don’t have to go through the hassle of transferring food or soiling a new platter.

With slow cookers, food is better left alone with the lid in place throughout the cooking process. Three temperature settings are applicable to ensure ready-to-eat food with minimal effort. High and low settings make for flexible cooking times, while keeping it at warm helps retain a good serving temperature so food tastes fresh whenever and wherever.

The only downside of having a manual Crock-Pot is that time and temperature settings are not programmable. It may not be advisable to leave this unit completely unattended for long periods of time but other than that, you stand to gain the same results it was intended for. At the end of the day, you still get to devour a fully seasoned meal with all the nutrients intact.

The Crock-Pot Cook & Carry Manual Slow Cooker (SCCPVL600S) presents a healthier alternative to everyday cooking plus the opportunity to save on costs for ingredients as well as on gas and electricity. You don’t have to wait for Prime Day to get this at a deal. Amazon is already serving up this price cut on a silver platter so you can get cooking for the low price of $30 and still have $20 in savings.

The prices, details, and availability of the products and deals in this post may be subject to change at anytime. Be sure to check that they are still in effect before making a purchase.

Digital Trends may earn commission on products purchased through our links, which supports the work we do for our readers.

